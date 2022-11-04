 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn center Johni Broome still dealing with ankle injury

Auburn basketball vs UAH

Auburn's Johni Broome (4) hangs from the rim after a dunk in the first half. Auburn vs UAH on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

After playing through what Bruce Pearl referred to as a "bum ankle" in Auburn's exhibition win against Alabama-Huntsville on Wednesday, forward Johni Broome is still dealing with an ankle injury.

Broome has been in a boot since Wednesday, Pearl said Friday, though he expects the Morehead State transfer to be ready in time for Monday's game against George Mason.

"He only played 10 minutes against Huntsville," Pearl said. "There was some thought about not playing him just because he’s had a bad ankle. He probably won’t practice today. I think he’ll play on Monday, but that’s a challenge for us."

In May, Broome announced he was transferring to Auburn, choosing the Tigers over Florida. He was named Ohio Valley Defensive Player of the Year last season for the Eagles, leading them in scoring (16) and rebounding (10.5), and was third nationally in blocks per game (3.9).

Against UAH, Broome played 10 minutes, scoring six points with three rebounds and two steals.

Pearl also said three Tigers — Allen Flanigan, Jaylin Williams and Jalen Harper — are dealing with mild illnesses. He didn't offer a timetable for their returns.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

