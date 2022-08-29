Auburn center Nick Brahms out for season; Tate Johnson to start

Auburn center Nick Brahms is out for the season and has ended his football career, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday.

Brahms went through a procedure in the offseason and planned to return to Auburn’s offensive line for a graduate-student season in 2022. However, Harsin said Monday that Brahms “is officially done with football.”

Offensive lineman Tate Johnson is set to start in the middle for Auburn’s season opener against Mercer. Johnson signed with Auburn out of Callaway (Ga.) High School, where he was teammates with Tank Bigbsy.