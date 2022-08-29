 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn center Nick Brahms out for season; Tate Johnson to start

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama Crimson Tide v Auburn Tigers November 27, 2021

Auburn center Nick Brahms (52) prepares to snap the ball during the Tigers’ Iron Bowl game against Alabama on Nov. 27, 2021, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Auburn center Nick Brahms is out for the season and has ended his football career, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday.

Brahms went through a procedure in the offseason and planned to return to Auburn’s offensive line for a graduate-student season in 2022. However, Harsin said Monday that Brahms “is officially done with football.”

Offensive lineman Tate Johnson is set to start in the middle for Auburn’s season opener against Mercer. Johnson signed with Auburn out of Callaway (Ga.) High School, where he was teammates with Tank Bigbsy.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert