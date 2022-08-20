Auburn center Nick Brahms’ status unclear 2 weeks from season’s start

Auburn center Nick Brahms is dealing with an unspecified injury, and his status for the Tigers’ Sept. 3 season-opener against Mercer is unclear.

The sixth-year senior hasn't practiced for the past week, which has included both of Auburn’s fall camp scrimmages.

“Still just kind of waiting that one out a little bit, see where he is at,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “At some point we'll figure out what his situation is, but just kind of let him settle in a little bit, heal up and then figure out what the final decision's going to be.”

After undergoing knee surgery in December, Brahms was sidelined for the Birmingham Bowl and all of spring practices.

Brahms is Auburn’s most-experienced offensive lineman. He’s one of the unit’s seven super-seniors, and according to Pro Football Focus, he took more snaps on the offensive line than any other Tiger in 2021. He’s also started in 33 games the past four seasons and only allowed four sacks in that time.

In Brahms’ place, Brandon Council, Jalil Irvin, Tate Johnson and Avery Jernigan have all taken snaps at center during fall camp. Council and Irvin are the only two among those four to log snaps at center, with Irvin playing 98 snaps at center for Auburn in 2021. Council last played center in 2019, logging 166 snaps at Akron.

“Those guys getting in there, and just having these scrimmages, having these practices, the pre-practice stuff, all the things we do with the centers, that's been really valuable to them and I can see the improvement,” Harsin said. “They're all getting more comfortable making the calls. They're more comfortable with what's going on around them.”