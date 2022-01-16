Auburn center Walker Kessler bounces back by helping Auburn seal victory over Ole Miss

Kessler tacked on two more free throws, an offensive rebound and a block before Jabari Smith connected on a 3-pointer with 2:52 to go that allowed Auburn to turn on cruise control. Kessler added one more block for good measure before the night was said and done.

“I expect that from him every game. That's nothing new to me. I expect him to kill every big in the SEC,” Johnson said. “I believe he's the best big in the SEC, so him coming out and doing that, that's nothing new.”

Kessler’s production in the second half headlined a true turnaround by Auburn defensively.

Ole Miss shot nearly 57 percent from the floor in the first half, but after the intermission Kessler and the Tigers tightened up. The Rebels only made seven shots in the second half and none in the final 3:05 of action, which offered a bitter pill to swallow for an Ole Miss squad aiming for a major upset.

“We knew that we had to make a change and we made that change,” Kessler said. “We were more physical and just cared more. We really got the win.”