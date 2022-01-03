Auburn center Walker Kessler named SEC Player of the Week after historic triple-double

After making history last week, Auburn center Walker Kessler has been honored for his latest achievement.

Kessler was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday. Kessler received the recognition after posting a triple-double – only the second in program history – in Auburn’s 70-55 victory over LSU last Wednesday.

Kessler was also selected as the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Week as well as ESPN Power Rankings Player of the Week.

Kessler was a dominant force down low for Auburn in its SEC opener against LSU on Dec. 29. At night’s end, Kessler was credited with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks, giving him Auburn’s first triple-double since Kenny Gabriel in 2012.

“It was a lot of fun. Our fans were electric, they really showed out and it really helped us. It was a blast,” Kessler said after the victory. “If I seem a little dazed I'm just a little tired, just a little bit. But it was a lot of fun.”

Kessler wasn’t the only Auburn player honored Monday for their recent performances.