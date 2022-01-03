 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn center Walker Kessler named SEC Player of the Week after historic triple-double
0 Comments
top story
AU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Auburn center Walker Kessler named SEC Player of the Week after historic triple-double

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LSU Auburn Basketball (copy)

Auburn center Walker Kessler (13) slam dunks the ball over LSU guard Justice Williams (11) during the second half of a game Wednesday in Auburn Arena.

 BUTCH DILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS

After making history last week, Auburn center Walker Kessler has been honored for his latest achievement.

Kessler was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday. Kessler received the recognition after posting a triple-double – only the second in program history – in Auburn’s 70-55 victory over LSU last Wednesday.

Kessler was also selected as the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Player of the Week as well as ESPN Power Rankings Player of the Week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kessler was a dominant force down low for Auburn in its SEC opener against LSU on Dec. 29. At night’s end, Kessler was credited with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks, giving him Auburn’s first triple-double since Kenny Gabriel in 2012.

“It was a lot of fun. Our fans were electric, they really showed out and it really helped us. It was a blast,” Kessler said after the victory. “If I seem a little dazed I'm just a little tired, just a little bit. But it was a lot of fun.”

Kessler wasn’t the only Auburn player honored Monday for their recent performances.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith shared SEC Freshman of the Week honors alongside Kentucky’s TyTy Washington Jr. This marked the second time Smith has received the accolade this season.

Smith tied for the game-high mark with 16 points in the win over LSU. He has now hit double-digit points in 10 straight games this season and is the Tigers’ leading scorer at 16.2 points per contest.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert