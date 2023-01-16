Auburn climbs five spots, ties program record for consecutive weeks ranked in AP Top 25

Auburn men's basketball checked in at No. 16 in the Associated Press' Top 25 Poll this week.

It marked a five-spot climb for the Tigers after an undefeated week against Ole Miss and Mississippi State, but it also tied a program record of 30 consecutive weeks ranked in the AP Poll.

That was set when the program was ranked in the poll from the midway point of the 1998-99 season through the first 17 weeks of the 1999-00 season, a 447-day span.

“We talk about making history, and from that standpoint it mattered,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said Jan. 9. “We wanted to be able to say that in 2022 we were in the Top 25 every single week, and we had to get off to a good enough start this year to do that. I was pleased heading into the new year."

Auburn has started strong in Southeastern Conference play, splitting its first two contests — beating Florida and losing to Georgia on the road — before winning its next three against a then-No. 15 Arkansas team, and the Rebels and Bulldogs.

Should Auburn be ranked a week from Monday, it would, of course, set a program record of 31 consecutive weeks ranked.

The Tigers will have to win on the road to achieve that feat, as their next two games will be at LSU and South Carolina. Thankfully for Auburn, neither of its opponents have had the strong start in conference play, going a combined 2-7.

This week's opponents are also in their first years with new head coaches, with former Murray State coach Matt McMahon taking over in Baton Rouge, and former Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris now in charge of the Gamecocks.

McMahon has LSU off to a 12-5 start despite lackluster SEC results, and South Carolina is 8-9, tied for the worst overall mark in the conference.