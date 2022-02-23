Auburn closes last men’s game in ‘Auburn Arena’ in fitting, raucous style

The lightning was already there. Auburn Arena was lit up with an electric environment just like it has been all season.

Devan Cambridge brought the thunder.

Cambridge’s rim-rocking put-back dunk got Auburn Arena as loud as it’s been all season, and the Auburn men’s basketball team roared to a 77-64 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

It was fitting that in that moment the building was just as loud as it was for Kentucky or Alabama or the rest, as this was the last game for men’s basketball in ‘Auburn Arena’ before the official dedication for ‘Neville Arena’ at the next home game.

Fitting, too: Auburn’s performances here won’t be the issue when history looks back at this season. The Tigers are just one win away from completing the preseason prophecy and finishing the season undefeated at home. Everyone from overnight campers in the Jungle to national television commentators have said that this building would be impossible to win in for road teams this season. With one more win, Auburn proves it.