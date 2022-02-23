Auburn closes last men’s game in ‘Auburn Arena’ in fitting, raucous style

The lightning was already there. Auburn Arena was lit up with an electric environment just like it has been all season.
Devan Cambridge brought the thunder.
Cambridge’s rim-rocking put-back dunk got Auburn Arena as loud as it’s been all season, and the Auburn men’s basketball team roared to a 77-64 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday night.
It was fitting that in that moment the building was just as loud as it was for Kentucky or Alabama or the rest, as this was the last game for men’s basketball in ‘Auburn Arena’ before the official dedication for ‘Neville Arena’ at the next home game.
Fitting, too: Auburn’s performances here won’t be the issue when history looks back at this season. The Tigers are just one win away from completing the preseason prophecy and finishing the season undefeated at home. Everyone from overnight campers in the Jungle to national television commentators have said that this building would be impossible to win in for road teams this season. With one more win, Auburn proves it.
Sticking with the script, Auburn never trailed in the last 33 minutes on Wednesday night. Auburn with the win moves to 25-3 on the season and 13-2 in the SEC. The Tigers built a 12-point lead at 43-31 then held off any comeback runs by Ole Miss to win convincingly again.
Cambridge’s dunk spurned away one of those runs. Ole Miss had cut the lead to six at 49-43 with just less than 14 minutes left when Jabari Smith fired a shot off the elbow. His shot sailed a little long, hitting the back iron then the backboard before bouncing off the side of the rim.
Cambridge came flying in from the baseline, soaring in to jam down his highlight-reel dunk with the left hand.
That was the start of a quick 6-0 run which put Auburn back up by 12.
Smith scored 15 points and neared a double-double with nine rebounds.
Walker Kessler did get a double-double and neared another triple-double, scoring 12 points, pulling down 10 rebounds and swatting eight blocks.
Zep Jasper, the guard usually heralded for his defensive play, scored another 15 points to tie Smith for the team-high. Wendell Green scored 14.
Most importantly, Auburn got one game closer to clinching the SEC’s regular-season championship outright. Auburn holds a one-game lead over second-place Kentucky and controls its own destiny knowing it can hang a new banner if it closes the season with three wins over Tennessee, Mississippi State and South Carolina.
At the South Carolina game, Auburn plans to hold its dedication ceremony for Neville Arena, soon to be named after Bill and Connie Neville of Eufaula who this year gifted to Auburn the single largest donation in Auburn athletics history.