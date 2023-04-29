HUNTSVILLE — Hugh Freeze wanted to set the record straight Thursday night.

“I need to get this out there: I like our quarterbacks, all right?” Freeze said ahead of an AMBUSH event. “I guess I’m too honest and transparent sometimes, but I tell you the good and the bad. And, obviously, we need to improve that position. We do.

“Does improving it mean we improve the ones we have? Or does it mean getting one in the portal? I think it can mean both.”

The first-year Auburn football coach has juggled loads of questions and considerations about his team’s quarterback room since he arrived on the Plains in November. And with the second and final transfer portal window closing in three days, Freeze clarified Thursday that he sees some promise with Auburn’s current scholarship passers — but that wasn’t the only thing he clarified about the position group.

While Freeze said he believes Auburn’s starting quarterback decision, as it stands, could bleed into the season, he also added some context around the possibility of the Tigers pulling in a passer from the portal.

“Truthfully, I haven’t seen one (portal quarterback) yet that I thought was just, ‘Bam, that’s the no-brainer and he’s ahead of the ones we have,’” Freeze said. “I know some may not want to hear that ... I get the tweets, trust me.”

Freeze and the Tigers were tied to several notable names in the first portal period, including former North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary, former Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders and Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall.

So far this spring, the crop of transfer players, let alone transfer quarterbacks, has been slim. Perhaps most notable was former Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner. He committed to his former offensive coordinator Tommy Reese on Thursday, announcing he’d join Reese in Tuscaloosa and play for Alabama in 2023.

While Freeze expressed an excitement for the current scholarship passers on Auburn’s roster, he also conveyed what’s been an even-handed perspective all offseason about the portal and what could come.

“At the same time,” Freeze said, “I don’t want to ever be perceived as someone that didn’t say exactly what I was thinking. There could be one that goes in tomorrow, or the next day, that I’m like, ‘All right, this one makes sense.’ That’s about as clear as I could put it, I think.”

Freeze’s words may have been prophetic, as Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson announced Friday morning that he’d be entering the transfer portal. Thompson split four seasons between two storied programs, playing last season with the Cornhuskers and three before it with the Texas Longhorns.

Time will tell if the Tigers are interested in Thompson or vice-versa, but the experience he would add to Auburn’s quarterback room is something it currently lacks. He’s played in 27 contests and made 24 starts. He’s also a career 63.5% passer, throwing 47 touchdowns to 19 interceptions.