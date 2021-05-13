Auburn coaches, athletic director preparing for Alabama’s name, image and likeness law

“I think the toughest part — if anybody can pin down NIL, I’d like to know who that person is, right? Because it is, it’s a little bit all over the place,” Greene said. “We’re still learning interpretations from the state law. Obviously, each state is different. They talk about it, it’s not supposed to impact recruiting, but we all know it will, and so what does that look like? None of us know that until we get in it and the dust settles around it, but we want to provide an opportunity for our student-athletes, those who want to have an ability to make some money off of name, image, likeness, for them to be able to do so.”