Two Tigers represent Auburn gymnastics on the U.S. Classic registration list, as Auburn commit Katelyn Jong joins former Tigers star Suni Lee as an entrant.

Both are scheduled to compete at the elite-level competition Aug. 5 in the Chicago area, which serves as a runway event in the leadup to the 2024 Olympics. It’s the final qualifying event before the U.S. Championships later in August in California.

Both join a stacked registration event for the U.S. Classic: Olympic medalists Jade Carey, of Oregon State, and Jordan Chiles, of UCLA, are registered for the event as well as Florida star Leanne Wong — as is all-time great Simone Biles, making her return to competition.

Members of Team USA for the 2024 Olympics won’t be found until team trials in June 2024 just before the Games, but the U.S. Classic and U.S. Championship serve as the premiere elite-level events of 2023 domestically.

Jong committed to Auburn last October and is rated as a four-star prospect by College Gym News. She won gold in international competition last September with the U.S. National Team at the Szombathely Challenge World Cup. She was then in position to compete for a spot on Team USA’s roster at the World Gymnastics Championships last October, but she had to withdraw from U.S. team camp with an injury.

Jong is committed to be part of Auburn’s signing class for 2024, meaning she’s set to debut for the Tigers in January 2025.