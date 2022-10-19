Auburn commit Katelyn Jong withdraws from worlds selection camp with injury

Auburn gymnastics commit Katelyn Jong has been sidelined from U.S. worlds camp this weekend, announcing Wednesday that she suffered an ankle injury during a workout last week.

Jong withdraws her name from consideration as the U.S. national team picks its lineup for the World Gymnastics Championships later this month in England.

“As disappointing as this is, I have a lot to be proud of this year, and can’t wait to be back next season,” Jong posted on Instagram.

Jong, already a U.S. national team member who won gold on floor for Team USA in international competition in Hungary this fall, committed to Auburn on Oct. 12.

Jong was originally named among the 11 finalists entering the worlds selection camp this weekend in Katy, Texas, where five gymnasts of the 11 will be chosen to represent the U.S. at worlds — the biggest event in the sport in years without the summer Olympics.

“Good luck to all the girls competing this weekend!!” she closed her post. “Go USA!!”

One of those athletes she’ll be rooting on is her future Auburn teammate, Marissa Neal, who committed to Auburn on Monday. Both are part of Auburn’s recruiting class for 2024, set to compete in Neville Arena starting in January 2025. Jong was scratched from the selection camp lineup and not replaced. Neal will be among the 10 gymnasts competing for the five spots on the U.S. team at worlds, competing with stars in the sport including Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles. The gymnasts will compete Friday, with the top scorer in the all-around earning an automatic spot on the U.S. team and with the rest of the lineup being named by selection committee.

The World Gymnastics Championships open Oct. 29 in Liverpool, England.