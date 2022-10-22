Auburn commit Marissa Neal closes run at worlds team camp

Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal missed the cut for the U.S. national team at the World Gymnastics Championships on Friday, finishing as one of 10 finalists for the five-athlete roster.

Neal competed beam and bars on Saturday at the national team camp in Katy, Texas, a day after competing all events during the first day of competition at camp.

The world championships will open Oct. 29 in Liverpool, England. The first gymnast to punch her ticket to England was elite star Shilese Jones, who earned an automatic spot on the Team USA roster by winning the all-around during Friday’s competition. Saturday night, the selection committee named the other four members of Team USA:

Jordan Chiles, Olympic silver medalist at UCLA

Jade Carey, Olympic gold medalist at Oregon State

Leanne Wong, All-SEC standout at Florida

Skye Blakely, class of 2023 Florida commit

Lexi Zeiss was named the traveling alternate. Neal missed the final cut but still made it to team camp as one of the top American competitors on the elite scene. The world championship is the top event in the sport in years without the summer Olympics and, outside a handful of top stars sitting out the event like Auburn’s Suni Lee, worlds will feature the best gymnasts in the world.

Neal finished eighth out of 10 gymnasts in the all-around on Friday, and fared better than she did Saturday on both beam and bars on Friday. Her Friday performance was headlined by a fifth-place finish on beam, on which the Auburn commit scored better than Wong, the 2022 SEC beam champion.

Neal is committed to Auburn as part of the recruiting class of 2024, set to debut in Neville Arena in January 2025. She was one of two Auburn commits invited to the camp: Classmate and fellow Auburn commit Katelyn Jong was forced to withdraw earlier in the week due to an ankle injury suffered in training.

Neal on Friday finished eighth on vault, 10th on bars and seventh on floor.