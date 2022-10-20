Auburn commit Neal competes for spot on U.S. national team at worlds

Auburn gymnastics commit Marissa Neal competes this weekend starting Friday for a spot on the U.S. national team at this year’s World Gymnastics Championships.

Neal is one of 10 finalists vying for spots on the five-athlete roster, with competition starting at 6 p.m. Central Friday at the worlds team camp in Katy, Texas. The competition portions of the camp will be streamed live on FlipNow.tv.

Neal rotates first to floor.

The top-scoring gymnast in the all-around Friday will receive an automatic spot on the Team USA roster. The remaining roster will be named Saturday by the selection committee following Saturday’s activity, which will see each gymnasts perform again on as many as two events determined in conference with the selection committee. Saturday’s stream is set to start at 4:50 p.m. Central.

Neal is a rising star in the sport who has had a breakout year in 2022, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the all-around at the U.S. Classic in March in Salt Lake City.

Neal committed to Auburn on Monday. If she makes the U.S. national team, she’ll eventually be the fourth U.S. national team member to join Auburn gymnastics, following sophomore Suni Lee, freshman Liv Greaves and Neal’s fellow class of 2024 commit Katelyn Jong.

Jong announced Wednesday she was pulling out of worlds camp due to an ankle injury. The World Gymnastics Championships mark the top event in the sport in years without the summer Olympics, and outside a handful like Lee taking the event off, the competition will feature the best gymnasts in the world.

Friday, Neal will compete against Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles and other stars in the sport like Florida’s Leanne Wong and 2022 national champion Shilese Jones.

The World Gymnastics Championships open Oct. 29 in Liverpool, England. Team USA will take six total gymnasts to the event, with gymnasts competing and one traveling as a replacement athlete.