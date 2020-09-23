Auburn confident in progress of up-and-coming defenders

Wooten’s decision to opt out of the season left a hole in the defense’s second level, but Britt praised the work of the linebacker corps through his absence. Britt said the focus has been on handling the task at hand, and he added that the standard at Auburn won’t change whether he, Zakoby McClain or Owen Pappoe are forced to sit out.

There’s arguably never been a more important time for the linebackers behind Britt on the depth chart to be prepared to step up, including newcomers such as Wesley Steiner, Cam Riley and Desmond Tisdol who are working to make themselves known among their new teammates. Based on what Britt’s seen, there’s plenty of reason to like what the true freshman linebackers are bringing to the table.

“Those guys have really been getting better. They come to work every day with a good mindset — positive mindset, trusting the knowledge that me, Owen and Zakoby can give them, and trying to just adapt, trying to be a part, trying to contribute in some way,” Britt said. “That's something you see in all three of them. They're just trying to contribute in some way. It means something to them. I'm just really excited to see those guys on Saturday and see what they can do.”

Britt was especially complimentary of Steiner, who he sees as having a high ceiling at Auburn.