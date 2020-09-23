Auburn confident in progress of up-and-coming defenders

After an offseason in which Auburn lost six starters on defense as well as a valuable contributor in linebacker Chandler Wooten, there were plenty of questions surrounding who will step up this fall.
Based on head coach Gus Malzahn and linebacker K.J. Britt’s thoughts, there are a number of Tigers who are ready to step up if called upon on defense in 2020.
Malzahn and Britt pointed to a number of younger Auburn defenders in the lead-up to Auburn’s season opener against Kentucky on Saturday. Their progression will likely be put to the test immediately against the Wildcats, but the eighth-year head coach and senior linebacker feel like the defense as a whole is in great shape entering a new season.
“We’re in a pretty good spot,” Britt said about the defense. “We’re really athletic. We’ve got guys out there who really love football and it’s really important to them. That’s something that is going to set us apart, just the love for the game. We just have to stay healthy and stay strong and we’ll be alright.”
Two redshirt freshmen were part of the biggest depth chart surprises Tuesday with defensive tackle Colby Wooden and cornerback Jaylin Simpson being listed as starters for the game against the Wildcats.
Malzahn explained Simpson really came on during fall camp — which was particularly important for an Auburn team replacing four starters from last year’s secondary — and his natural football instincts made him a perfect fit for corner. The former four-star recruit appeared in four games last fall, and his development since that time has put him in a position to contribute right away.
“You could tell that each day he improved. He can flat out run. He’s got really good ball skills, and he’s a good tackler,” Malzahn said. “He really stepped up and he made an early impression and just kept that momentum going throughout fall camp.”
Wooden, meanwhile, has the tall task of helping the defensive front replace the play of standouts such as Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson, but Malzahn and Britt liked what they’ve seen out of the defensive tackle.
Malzahn praised Wooden’s consistency through the offseason, particularly with how he’s played against the run and in rushing the passer. He commended Wooden’s instincts and his strength, and his move to the inside of the defensive line hasn’t been too much for him.
Britt also emphasized Wooden’s consistency as something that has stood out, so much so that the linebacker is eagerly awaiting to see what he is able to do up front this fall.
“He's grown so much as a person. He's grown so much, mentally and physically. Just looking at him grow, I really don't even recognize him. He's gotten so much better,” Britt said of Wooden. “He flashes some way, every day. That's just something we've seen from him. He's gotten better. I can't wait to watch him play. I can't wait to play behind him. If you ask me, he's doing a dang good job playing his position, holding his gap, playing with his hands and understanding the playbook. I can't wait to play behind him.”
Wooten’s decision to opt out of the season left a hole in the defense’s second level, but Britt praised the work of the linebacker corps through his absence. Britt said the focus has been on handling the task at hand, and he added that the standard at Auburn won’t change whether he, Zakoby McClain or Owen Pappoe are forced to sit out.
There’s arguably never been a more important time for the linebackers behind Britt on the depth chart to be prepared to step up, including newcomers such as Wesley Steiner, Cam Riley and Desmond Tisdol who are working to make themselves known among their new teammates. Based on what Britt’s seen, there’s plenty of reason to like what the true freshman linebackers are bringing to the table.
“Those guys have really been getting better. They come to work every day with a good mindset — positive mindset, trusting the knowledge that me, Owen and Zakoby can give them, and trying to just adapt, trying to be a part, trying to contribute in some way,” Britt said. “That's something you see in all three of them. They're just trying to contribute in some way. It means something to them. I'm just really excited to see those guys on Saturday and see what they can do.”
Britt was especially complimentary of Steiner, who he sees as having a high ceiling at Auburn.
“He's a freakishly athletic kid. He loves the game. He's a scholar of the game and soaks up all the knowledge that he can - literally. He tries to soak up everything all at once, and it's like, 'C'mon Wesley, we've got you,'” Britt said. “He's growing. He's farther along than I was when I was a freshman in a good way. He's really progressed. I can see him easily being a team captain when he gets older. I'm really proud of Wesley. I really am and just how far he's came and for the hard things he's been asked to do.
“He's got all the intangibles to be better than me one day in all aspects. He's just got to keep on going.”
