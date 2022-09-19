Auburn considered switch to Zach Calzada in Penn State loss

Bryan Harsin made one switch at quarterback in Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State, but he also said after the game that another switch was considered.

The Tigers stuck to what’s been their usual two-quarterback system until the third quarter, when Robby Ashford was on the field for the remainder of the frame and the final quarter, as opposed to TJ Finley.

But Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who warmed up with Ashford on the sideline in the third quarter, was discussed as an option.

“We talked about it,” Harsin said. “I think we wanted to keep Robby in there and let him keep playing. He got an opportunity to get in there and do that. So we’ll see.”

Calzada has yet to see live action for Auburn since he transferred in January. After sitting out all of spring practices recovering from a shoulder injury, Calzada was a full-go in fall camp, but fell out of Auburn’s quarterback race late in camp.

In 12 games at Texas A&M, Calzada made 10 starts while throwing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns. The Aggies were 6-4 with Calzada under center, including wins against Auburn, Missouri and then-No. 1 Alabama.

Through three games, Finley and Ashford have been a combined 48-for-82 (58.5%) passing for 676 yards and two touchdowns. They’ve also combined to throw six interceptions.

Ashford was 10-for-19 against Penn State, logging a career-high in pass attempts to go with 144 yards, a passing touchdown and an interception.

“There’s more film now that (Ashford) can take and watch and learn and grow and develop, and I fully expect that he’ll do that,” Harsin said.

Harsin also acknowledged after Saturday’s loss that “everything” will be evaluated heading into Auburn’s week against Missouri, and that includes the Tigers’ quarterback situation.

“In games like this and moments like this, you go back and reevaluate that, too,” Harsin said of Auburn’s two-quarterback system. “It’s the one thing about coaching and operating a football team throughout the season, you have a plan and if it’s working, you continue to use that plan. If the plan doesn’t work, you reevaluate the plan.”