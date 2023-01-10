 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn continues offseason run on offensive linemen, adds ECU transfer Avery Jones

  • Updated
  • 0
East Carolina Cincinnati Football

East Carolina offensive lineman Avery Jones (54) plays during an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

 Jeff Dean

Auburn football added its eighth offensive lineman of the offseason Tuesday, as former East Carolina transfer Avery Jones announced he'd be playing for the Tigers this fall.

Auburn football coach recaps the Tigers' early signing period pickups on Dec. 21.

Jones made 33 starts with the Pirates and played in all 26 of their games the past two seasons.

Jones, who had been committed to Illinois since early December, is rated as the No. 5 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, meaning Auburn has picked up the No. 5 and No. 6 portal linemen in Jones and Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade.

People are also reading…

The former East Carolina lineman continued what's been a run on the trenches for Auburn. While he's the eighth offensive line addition of the offseason, he's also the fourth lineman to commit to Auburn as either a transfer or junior college product, joining Wade, Western Kentucky transfer Gunner Britton and JUCO standout Izavion Miller.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Jones was a four-star recruit out of high school who committed to North Carolina. He eventually transferred to East Carolina, where he's spent the past three seasons. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL conference championship chances: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz looks at each playoff team’s odd to win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert