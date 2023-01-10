Auburn continues offseason run on offensive linemen, adds ECU transfer Avery Jones

Auburn football added its eighth offensive lineman of the offseason Tuesday, as former East Carolina transfer Avery Jones announced he'd be playing for the Tigers this fall.

Jones made 33 starts with the Pirates and played in all 26 of their games the past two seasons.

#Auburn with another portal pickup.Former ECU offensive lineman — and blue-chip prospect out of high school — Avery Jones adds to the Tigers’ run of experienced offensive linemen from the portal. https://t.co/oU9nqoS7dx — Adam Cole (@colereporter) January 10, 2023

Jones, who had been committed to Illinois since early December, is rated as the No. 5 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, meaning Auburn has picked up the No. 5 and No. 6 portal linemen in Jones and Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade.

The former East Carolina lineman continued what's been a run on the trenches for Auburn. While he's the eighth offensive line addition of the offseason, he's also the fourth lineman to commit to Auburn as either a transfer or junior college product, joining Wade, Western Kentucky transfer Gunner Britton and JUCO standout Izavion Miller.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Jones was a four-star recruit out of high school who committed to North Carolina. He eventually transferred to East Carolina, where he's spent the past three seasons.