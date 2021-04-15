Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson eager to bounce back after injury issues

While talking to reporters Wednesday, Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson admitted he was hurt last season – and he wasn’t just talking about the hamstring issues that plagued him early on.
Simpson explained 2020 was a bit disappointing given how the season was shaping up for the then-redshirt freshman compared to how it played out. He wowed in the Tigers’ fall camp and impressed the coaches enough to earn a starting spot at cornerback, but by the end of the season-opening victory over Kentucky he was hobbled with an injury that cost him the next two games and lingered going forward.
Simpson explained as much as the injury physically hurt him, not getting to show out like he felt he was capable was nearly just as painful.
“I was very — hurt physically, but I was really hurt mentally,” Simpson said. “I had just got my feet wet in my first game so I’ve got a lot to prove, I would say. So I’m just ready for Sept. 4 [Auburn’s season opener against Akron].”
Simpson had impressed in the Tigers’ win against Kentucky on Sept. 26 and was named SEC Freshman of the Week after recording four tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass break-up, but his injury threw a wrench in his effectiveness for the rest of the year. Simpson missed the Georgia and Arkansas games – and later the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28 – and ended the year with only 14 tackles along with three pass break-ups and one tackle for loss.
Simpson explained one of his main missions this offseason has been to ensure those injury issues don’t pop up again in 2021.
According to his official weight from 2020, Simpson is up roughly eight pounds to 179 and is hoping to add about six more pounds to his 6-foot-1 frame. He said he feels a lot better after going through the winter workouts led by new strength coach Jeff Pitman and assistant Brandon Pringle and added the two coaches made it a point of emphasis to help Simpson better avoid the injury bug.
As long as Simpson stays healthy, he has a chance to be a major part of a Tigers’ secondary that could be stellar this season.
Simpson is part of a deep group at cornerback that includes rising senior Roger McCreary, rising junior Nehemiah Pritchett and junior college addition Kamal Hadden and will soon include West Virginia transfer Dreshun Miller, who comes on board this summer. Simpson acknowledged there’s several players in the mix and only so many playing opportunities, but he explained it boils down to putting in maximum effort in order to have a chance to see the field.
The good news for Simpson is he’s led by two coaches with proven backgrounds when it comes to secondary play.
Defensive coordinator Derek Mason has a reputation for his work with defensive backs, and Simpson said Mason has brought up Richard Sherman – who Mason coached at Stanford – often, which has caught the Auburn players’ attentions. New cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge knows firsthand what it takes to play cornerback at Auburn and to win a national title, and Simpson said he takes Etheridge’s “F.B.I” – football intelligence – with him all the time.
¬Simpson drew praise from Mason back on March 22 when Mason described Simpson as a tremendously talented player who has great short-area quickness and good long speed. Mason has been tinkering with the alignment of the defensive backs – including moving nickelback Ladarius Tennison to safety and Pritchett to nickel – and so far Simpson likes what he has gotten done.
“I think he's doing a really good job at that,” Simpson said. “He has freak athletes back there, and I think he's just doing the best that he can with us. I think y'all will see the results real soon.”
Simpson explained there’s not many significant differences in Mason’s defense compared to what Simpson saw from former defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, but he noted the Tigers have to be very attentive before the snap. He explained those details include knowing your assignment, understanding the proper alignment and recognizing where your eyes need to be.
Simpson was one of the surprise starters for Auburn in 2020 after an impressive fall camp, but injuries hampered what had the potential to be a breakout season. Simpson has come back strong this spring and has high expectations for himself and the Tigers, but more than anything the goal is to be on the field from the first game until the last.
“My expectation, No. 1 on the board, is just to stay healthy because I know what I’m capable of if I’m healthy,” Simpson said. “You know, I wouldn’t put it all for me. I’m a team player, I just want to win as many games as we can and win a championship.”