Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson eager to bounce back after injury issues

¬Simpson drew praise from Mason back on March 22 when Mason described Simpson as a tremendously talented player who has great short-area quickness and good long speed. Mason has been tinkering with the alignment of the defensive backs – including moving nickelback Ladarius Tennison to safety and Pritchett to nickel – and so far Simpson likes what he has gotten done.

“I think he's doing a really good job at that,” Simpson said. “He has freak athletes back there, and I think he's just doing the best that he can with us. I think y'all will see the results real soon.”

Simpson explained there’s not many significant differences in Mason’s defense compared to what Simpson saw from former defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, but he noted the Tigers have to be very attentive before the snap. He explained those details include knowing your assignment, understanding the proper alignment and recognizing where your eyes need to be.

Simpson was one of the surprise starters for Auburn in 2020 after an impressive fall camp, but injuries hampered what had the potential to be a breakout season. Simpson has come back strong this spring and has high expectations for himself and the Tigers, but more than anything the goal is to be on the field from the first game until the last.

“My expectation, No. 1 on the board, is just to stay healthy because I know what I’m capable of if I’m healthy,” Simpson said. “You know, I wouldn’t put it all for me. I’m a team player, I just want to win as many games as we can and win a championship.”