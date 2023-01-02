 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett returning for 2023 season

  • Updated
Auburn football vs Arkansas

Auburn's Nehemiah Pritchett (18) defends a pass intended for Arkansas's Warren Thompson (84) in the first half. Auburn vs Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Teased and reported throughout much of the week, the return of Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett got an official announcement Monday, as the Auburn football Twitter account tweeted that he and defensive back DJ James would return for 2023.

James announced earlier this week that he would return for 2023.

With both James and Pritchett, Auburn is officially returning two of its most experienced defenders from last season. James and Pritchett were No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, among Auburn defender snap totals, according to Pro Football Focus.

Pritchett was tied for a team high in pass breakups with eight, sharing that total with DJ James.

The duo of James and Pritchett will bolster a secondary that’s expected to return several other key fixtures from 2022, including Keionte Scott, JD Rhym, Jaylin Simpson, Donovan Kaufman and Zion Puckett, among others.

Those veterans will be joined by a significant haul from Auburn’s 2023 early signing period additions, including three blue-chip defensive backs in Kayin Lee, Sylvester Smith and Terrance Love. Auburn added five total defensive backs in the December signing period, along with legacy Colton Hood and Loachapoka product JC Hart.

 

Auburn Athletics Writer

Adam has been covering Auburn athletics since March 2022. He graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2021 and has appeared in multiple publications, including the Kansas City Star and Omaha World-Herald, among others.

