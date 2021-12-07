Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary named to first team All-SEC squad

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary’s play this season didn’t go unnoticed in the Southeastern Conference.
McCreary was named to the first team All-SEC squad, the conference announced Tuesday. McCreary was the lone Auburn player selected to the first team; EDGE rusher Derick Hall and linebacker Zakoby McClain received second team honors.
McCreary entered 2021 as a well-established cover corner and did his part to prove he was worthy of the attention put on him. He ended the year with 49 tackles, 14 pass break-ups, two interceptions – including one he returned for a touchdown against Alabama State – and two tackles for loss.
McCreary arguably saved his best for last in the Tigers’ Iron Bowl showdown with No. 3 Alabama.
McCreary made his presence known early on in the home game against the Crimson Tide, and by the time the game was over he had seven tackles and four pass break-ups in the loss. The Mobile native rose to the occasion against an Alabama passing game that entered the action averaging just over 344 yards through the air.
“I felt like that was one of my best games. I wouldn't try to get overboard; just stay in the middle. Even though I made a big pay, it's all about the next play,” McCreary said after the game. “Even with fatigue, I still tried to push for the team. That was my main mindset for this game, just next play, next play.”
Hall finished the regular season with 53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles. McClain led Auburn in tackles for the second straight year with 96 along with eight tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and two sacks.
The All-SEC squads are as follows:
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
RB
Tyler Badie, Missouri
Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
WR
Jameson Williams, Alabama
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE
Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Evan Neal, Alabama
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C
Luke Fortner, Kentucky
AP
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Defense
DL
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Sam Williams, Ole Miss
DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
LB
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Damone Clark, LSU
DB
Roger McCreary, Auburn
Jordan Battle, Alabama
Jaylan Foster, South Carolina
Montaric Brown, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR
John Metchie III, Alabama
Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
Ed Ingram, LSU
Cade Mays, Tennessee
Justin Shaffer, Georgia
C
Michael Maietti, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Defense
DL
Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
Derick Hall, Auburn
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Jalen Carter, Georgia