Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary named to first team All-SEC squad

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary’s play this season didn’t go unnoticed in the Southeastern Conference.

McCreary was named to the first team All-SEC squad, the conference announced Tuesday. McCreary was the lone Auburn player selected to the first team; EDGE rusher Derick Hall and linebacker Zakoby McClain received second team honors.

McCreary entered 2021 as a well-established cover corner and did his part to prove he was worthy of the attention put on him. He ended the year with 49 tackles, 14 pass break-ups, two interceptions – including one he returned for a touchdown against Alabama State – and two tackles for loss.

McCreary arguably saved his best for last in the Tigers’ Iron Bowl showdown with No. 3 Alabama.

McCreary made his presence known early on in the home game against the Crimson Tide, and by the time the game was over he had seven tackles and four pass break-ups in the loss. The Mobile native rose to the occasion against an Alabama passing game that entered the action averaging just over 344 yards through the air.