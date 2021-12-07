 Skip to main content
Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary named to first team All-SEC squad
AU FOOTBALL

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary named to first team All-SEC squad

Alabama Crimson Tide v Auburn Tigers November 27, 2021

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) stands outside the tunnel during the Tigers' game against Alabama on Nov. 27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary’s play this season didn’t go unnoticed in the Southeastern Conference.

McCreary was named to the first team All-SEC squad, the conference announced Tuesday. McCreary was the lone Auburn player selected to the first team; EDGE rusher Derick Hall and linebacker Zakoby McClain received second team honors.

McCreary entered 2021 as a well-established cover corner and did his part to prove he was worthy of the attention put on him. He ended the year with 49 tackles, 14 pass break-ups, two interceptions – including one he returned for a touchdown against Alabama State – and two tackles for loss.

McCreary arguably saved his best for last in the Tigers’ Iron Bowl showdown with No. 3 Alabama.

McCreary made his presence known early on in the home game against the Crimson Tide, and by the time the game was over he had seven tackles and four pass break-ups in the loss. The Mobile native rose to the occasion against an Alabama passing game that entered the action averaging just over 344 yards through the air.

“I felt like that was one of my best games. I wouldn't try to get overboard; just stay in the middle. Even though I made a big pay, it's all about the next play,” McCreary said after the game. “Even with fatigue, I still tried to push for the team. That was my main mindset for this game, just next play, next play.”

Hall finished the regular season with 53 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks and two forced fumbles. McClain led Auburn in tackles for the second straight year with 96 along with eight tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and two sacks.

The All-SEC squads are as follows:

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

RB

Tyler Badie, Missouri

Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

WR

Jameson Williams, Alabama

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE

Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Evan Neal, Alabama

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C

Luke Fortner, Kentucky

AP

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Defense

DL

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Sam Williams, Ole Miss

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Damone Clark, LSU

DB

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Jaylan Foster, South Carolina

Montaric Brown, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR

John Metchie III, Alabama

Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Ed Ingram, LSU

Cade Mays, Tennessee

Justin Shaffer, Georgia

C

Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Defense

DL

Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

Derick Hall, Auburn

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Jalen Carter, Georgia

LB

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB

Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Theo Jackson, Tennessee

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

Lewis Cine, Georgia

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Special Teams

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS

Jameson Williams, Alabama

