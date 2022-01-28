Auburn creates new accommodations in The Jungle, hearing concerns from student with mobility impairments

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an email sent to students Friday offering entry information to students for Friday’s gymnastics meet and Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Oklahoma, Auburn listed new instructions for students with mobility impairments on how to reserve seating.

“A limited number of reserved accessible seats in Auburn Arena’s student section are available for students with mobility impairments,” the email reads. “All special accommodations for accessible seating for Auburn University students should be made in advance by contacting the Office of Accessibility at 334-844-2096 or accessibility@auburn.edu.

“Students who receive the reserved accessible seats will be given special instructions for entrance,” the email goes on. “All requests should be made by 12:00 pm the day before the game. Special accommodations will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Griffith posted to Twitter on Friday: “I asked, Auburn answered. My column made an impact and mobility-impaired students will now be able to reserve seats in The Jungle.”