Auburn cruises in Cancún, takes care of business against Bradley

Auburn basketball’s Cancún debut saw its best offensive performance of the young season Tuesday.

The Tigers, who were shooting 41.3% from the field ahead of Tuesday, posted season highs in field goal percentage (56.4%) and 3-point percentage (47.1%) and tied a season-high in free-throw percentage (75%), with an 85-64 drubbing of Bradley to open up Cancún Challenge play.

Up next, No. 13 Auburn (5-0) will play 7:30 p.m. CT Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday’s contest between Liberty and Northwestern in Cancún.

“I thought we shot it well,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “I thought most of it was in rhythm. When we ran offense and we got the right spacing, we got good looks, we took care of the ball. When we got out of character and the wrong guy is bringing the ball up the floor, you know, just scrambling around, we weren’t nearly as productive.

“But it was good to see us shoot the ball in rhythm and it was good to see us, often times, get really good looks. We could have done a way-better job on the offensive glass. We didn’t dominate like I think we could have. We only got eight offensive rebounds, but we shot it pretty well.”

Every Tiger who scored in double figures shot at least 42.9%, with three of those five Tigers shooting at least 50%.

After sitting out Auburn’s win against Texas Southern, Johni Broome had a team-high 14 points, as well as nine rebounds, while shooting 62.5% and 80% from the free throw line.

“Johni is not a big leaper, and he's not fast either … but he's a really good athlete,” Pearl said. “I know that sounds crazy. He's not really brilliantly fast, not very bouncy, but he's an athlete. He's got great hand-eye coordination, got a really good feel of the game. Knows how to play the game old school."

Wendell Green Jr. matched Broome’s point total while shooting 50%, including making half of his four attempted 3s. The guard also logged six assists and three steals.

KD Johnson (13 points), Allen Flanigan (12 points) and Jaylin Williams (11 points) also scored in double figures.

While five Auburn players sat in double figures, 10 total Tigers played for at least 17 minutes, with Green playing a team-high 24.

“Our motto is strength in numbers,” Broome said. “Our 11 is better than their seven or eight. We play 11, 10 some nights, 12 (minutes), you know, so just being able to count on the guy next to you is very, very important.”

Duke Deen and Connor Hickman carried the way for Bradley (3-2), each totaling 15 points, while Malevy Leon had 11 points.

Hickman, Bradley’s second-leading scorer, posted the Braves’ first seven points and finished with nine first-half points. Pearl credited Flanigan, who had a block, steal and three rebounds, with shutting him down.

“Al's got the ability to do that every night,” Pearl said.