It seemed crazy enough that Auburn lost to Alabama in early February after leading nearly 25 minutes of that game. But Wednesday's rematch rolled the same film in much zanier fashion.

This time, it was Auburn leading for nearly 37 minutes, but that’s an understatement. The Tigers were well in control for much of the night. They led by as many as 17 points, and they didn’t give up a lead until there was 1:37 remaining in regulation.

Still, Auburn lost, failing to get stops late in what would’ve been its biggest win of the season. Instead, a 90-85 overtime defeat marked a sweep of the Tigers for No. 2 Alabama, and an outright SEC Championship to boot.

With the loss, Auburn is now 2-33 all-time against AP No. 1 or No. 2 ranked teams, its only wins coming against Kentucky in 1984 and 1988. It’s also the eighth single-digit loss the Tigers have suffered this season.

“Go to West Virginia, fairly close to the last possession,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “Go to Tennessee, last possession. We go to Texas A&M, they shoot 39 free throws. We shoot 14, last possession, close to it. Alabama, we lead for much of the game at home — last four minutes. Kentucky. Vanderbilt, last possession. So our guys have been through a lot.

“Man, I don't know that I've had this many close losses against so many great teams. I'm really proud of our guys.”

After building up a 66-49 lead with 10:27 remaining in regulation, Auburn (19-11, 9-8 SEC) was out-scored from that point to regulation’s end 24-9, giving up a 16-0 and a 6-0 run in the final 2:30 of that span. The fallout sealed a brutal fact: the Tigers led for more than 60 minutes of regulation in its two games against the Crimson Tide this season and lost both.

Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama (26-4, 16-1 SEC) in its comeback effort with a 24-point night, including seven points in the final 2:30 of regulation. Mark Sears, Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney all added 17.

The Tigers held fate in their hands for much of the night thanks to a first-half performance that seemed as chaotic as it was productive.

Auburn’s first-half defense held the Crimson Tide to 11 of 28 (39.3%) shooting, while the Tigers themselves had a productive offensive half. They went into intermission shooting 53.8% and 75% from 3. They also had half of their points come from the bench, with KD Johnson scoring nine of his 21 points, and Tre Donaldson all seven of his.

“"I thought the bench was terrific,” Pearl said. “I thought Tre Donaldson stepped up and played with a lot of confidence. K.D. is an athlete that's hard to stay in front of. He, obviously, was 4-for-5 from three and was pretty effective. He got to the line 12 times. Did a good job driving downhill. But the bench was great, too.

“Chris Moore was fantastic. Chris Moore's defense on Brandon Miller was great. To hold Brandon Miller to just three baskets and two assists, six turnovers, we obviously did a great job on him."

Still, Auburn turned the ball over 10 times and recorded 11 team fouls when it went into the locker room with a seven-point lead. That came back to bite it.

The first domino to fall was Johni Broome, who fouled out with 7:27 remaining in regulation. His departure was preceded by scuffle and lengthy official review that saw two Alabama players — Charles Bediako and Rylan Griffen — ejected, and double technicals issued to Jahvon Quinerly and Wendell Green Jr.

When Broome was ousted, he had 10 points and five rebounds. Then Allen Flanigan’s day was done with 3:04 remaining in overtime. He left with 17 points and eight rebounds. A possession after Flanigan fouled out, so did Jaylin Williams, who left with 15 points and 2:46 to go.

Over the final three minutes of regulation, Auburn was called for four fouls while Alabama didn’t have a whistle blown on it. The Tigers picked of nine of the game's final 12 fouls.

“We've just been getting pounded,” Pearl said. “When you lose five straight Saturdays, at West Virginia, at Tennessee, at Kentucky, at home to Alabama, at Vandy -- that's five straight. No matter how good the message is on Sunday morning, that's tough. These guys have been resilient.”