Auburn dealing with two injuries, one position change

With the 2020 season now just days away, the Auburn Tigers are gearing up for the start of action this fall. As it turns out, one Auburn player will find himself at a new position, while two other Tigers will be out for the foreseeable future.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday that true freshman offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright has been moved to bolster the depth on the defensive line. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman linebacker O.C. Brothers and true freshman Buck defensive lineman Romello Height will be out indefinitely due to shoulder injuries.

“They had shoulder procedures in the offseason, so they’re recovering,” Malzahn said of Brothers and Height. “We’re hoping we’ll get those guys back both before the season ends.”

Wright arrived in Auburn as a three-star recruit from Selma who played on the offensive and defensive line during his high school years. The 6-foot-5, 340-pound Wright will look to add depth to a defensive line that is looking to replace the production of Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson from one year ago.