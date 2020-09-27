Auburn defense overcomes shaky start, finishes Kentucky off

After a Kentucky fake-punt went nowhere and led to another Nix passing score, the Tigers’ defense closed things out by forcing a three-and-out and then dashing the Tigers’ hopes when McCreary came up big again with a forced fumble, which Pappoe recovered.

For Pappoe, who ended the day with eight tackles and one sack, the strong finish after a so-so start was only natural given how long the Tigers had gone without a game.

“I think, obviously, with the first game since last year — since earlier this year in the bowl game — we had some rust to knock off. At the end, we ended up pulling through and did a good job,” Pappoe said. “We're going to correct all the mistakes we made this week in practice, so we're going to be even better next week.”

The Tigers were on their heels at times Saturday, although even their worst points only led to seven points for Kentucky in the first half and six in the second. Now, Auburn hopes to grow from the performance when it hits the road to face a Georgia offense that is still trying to figure things out.