Auburn defense settles down in LSU victory following inauspicious start

BATON ROUGE, La. – With a big SEC win on the line in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, the Auburn defense buckled down.
The road Tigers came through after a poor start to the game in which LSU marched 91 yards down the field in eight plays by locking down as the game wore on. While the home Tigers still made several big plays through the air, Auburn’s defense limited LSU to four field goals to set the stage for a dramatic 24-19 victory.
In Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin’s opinion, that improved play came courtesy a real response from his defense.
“It’s hard. You’re playing against a quarterback [Max Johnson] that we all think is a tremendous player. You’re playing at their place against a really good LSU team as far as just physical and they’ve got good athletes and they’ve got good schemes. So our defense being able to make adjustments [was important],” Harsin said.
Auburn’s secondary had its share of issues early on, but as the minutes ticked by the road Tigers made sure any explosive plays LSU created didn’t amount to much.
LSU only had two plays go over 15 yards after the first quarter: Johnson’s 40-yard pass to Jack Bech early in the second quarter and Johnson’s 25-yard pass to Malik Nabers with just under five minutes to go until halftime.
LSU got as far as the Auburn 3-yard line after the Bech reception before a fourth-down false start ruined a chance to go for the end zone and forced a Cade York field goal; Following Nabers’ catch, an incompletion, a five-yard run by Johnson and another incompletion led to an LSU punt from the Auburn 41.
Auburn’s ability to limit LSU after a hot start to the game showed up in the final stats. LSU only had 124 yards of offense after halftime and nine first downs, with just two coming in the crucial fourth quarter.
In EDGE Derick Hall’s opinion, Auburn’s defensive dominance after a rough start came down to sticking to the game plan.
"We came in with a specific plan obviously that the coaches schemed – that the coaches made up from the film. As the game went on, we had to make a lot of adjustments,” said Hall, who had eight tackles with 1.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry. “I believe once we made those adjustments and moved along throughout the game, everybody got more comfortable with the adjustments that we had to make to be able to be successful.”
Hall’s play was a leading force in the Tigers’ impressive pass rush, which harassed Johnson throughout the action.
After struggling for most of Auburn’s first four games, the Tigers’ defensive front rose to the challenge against an LSU offensive line that was suspect entering the matchup. In addition to Hall showing out and repeatedly delivering pressure, teammates Colby Wooden (seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry) and Eku Leota (one sack and one forced fumble) were constant forces in ensuring Johnson didn’t have much time in the pocket.
Harsin pointed out LSU did plenty of things right, which included nearly delivering a deep shot from Johnson to Kayshon Boutte in the game’s final minutes to keep their hopes alive. Harsin also pointed out how the Auburn defense had a few missed opportunities throughout the night, including a near-interception on a tipped pass that Johnson wisely batted down.
Still, even with those near misses and scares on defense, Harsin had plenty to smile about once the game was said and done.
“Just overall, really, there were things that our defense did tonight as far as communication and adjustment that I was really happy to see, and they were able to execute,” Harsin said.