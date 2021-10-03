Auburn defense settles down in LSU victory following inauspicious start

Auburn’s ability to limit LSU after a hot start to the game showed up in the final stats. LSU only had 124 yards of offense after halftime and nine first downs, with just two coming in the crucial fourth quarter.

In EDGE Derick Hall’s opinion, Auburn’s defensive dominance after a rough start came down to sticking to the game plan.

"We came in with a specific plan obviously that the coaches schemed – that the coaches made up from the film. As the game went on, we had to make a lot of adjustments,” said Hall, who had eight tackles with 1.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry. “I believe once we made those adjustments and moved along throughout the game, everybody got more comfortable with the adjustments that we had to make to be able to be successful.”

Hall’s play was a leading force in the Tigers’ impressive pass rush, which harassed Johnson throughout the action.

After struggling for most of Auburn’s first four games, the Tigers’ defensive front rose to the challenge against an LSU offensive line that was suspect entering the matchup. In addition to Hall showing out and repeatedly delivering pressure, teammates Colby Wooden (seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one quarterback hurry) and Eku Leota (one sack and one forced fumble) were constant forces in ensuring Johnson didn’t have much time in the pocket.