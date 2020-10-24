Auburn defense shows why it has earned ‘extreme confidence’ with late stops at Ole Miss

For the third week in a row, Auburn’s defense just needed one more stop.

Kevin Steele’s Tigers looked tired. It looked like the hyper-speed pace of Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss offense had caught up to them. They had allowed touchdowns on four of their last six drives, late in the game, when Ole Miss was trying to seal a big home win.

But for the third week in a row, Auburn’s defense got that one more stop.

Trailing Ole Miss by one point with 4:50 left in regulation, Auburn’s defense forced a three-and-out — much like it did two weeks earlier in a comeback win over Arkansas. An Ole Miss rushing attack that averaged 5.5 yards per carry went backwards on the first two plays, then Auburn kept the passing attack short of the sticks to bring out the punt team.

“We’ve just got to keep fighting, play Auburn football and keep fighting, no matter how hard it gets,” linebacker Owen Pappoe said. “Just don't give up. And eventually, we'll get them out of the end zone.”

Then Auburn’s offense got the ball back and scored.

Bo Nix and Seth Williams might get most of the spotlight from the Tigers’ 35-28 win over the Rebels, but they wouldn’t have gotten there without their teammates on the other side of the ball.