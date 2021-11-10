Auburn defense welcomes test in matchup with high-powered Mississippi State offense

With mixed results in pass coverage through nine games, the Auburn defense may face its biggest test yet Saturday.
The Tigers are set to square off against a Mississippi State squad that will use its Air Raid attack throughout the four quarters of action. Auburn’s players understand the challenge presented by the Bulldogs, which have had 20 carries or fewer in five of their games this fall.
While the task awaiting Auburn is a considerable one, safety Smoke Monday chose to look at it as an opportunity.
“It's just going to show that we're one of those top teams in the country against passing,” said Monday, who is fresh off a team-high nine-tackle performance against Texas A&M. “I feel like we have one of the best secondaries in the country. For them to pass the ball 50 times, this is a chance to show people what we've got with our ball skills.
“We're just going to prepare ourselves for that type of game. We're just going to go out and show them that we're one of the best secondaries in the country.”
The Mississippi State offense is led by sophomore quarterback Will Rogers, who seems to have settled in during his second season playing for head coach Mike Leach. Rogers is not only third in the country in passing yards but has been impressively efficient in doing so, made clear by his NCAA-leading 75.2 completion percentage through nine games.
Rogers has been particularly effective over the Bulldogs’ last three games, as he’s completed just under 79 percent of his attempts for 1,147 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
In order to get Rogers out of rhythm, Auburn EDGE Derick Hall made it clear he and his teammates have to provide pressure.
“Coming into this week, I think building depth is going to be huge just across the d-line and just being able to rush the passer,” Hall said. “We know they throw the ball a lot, so we just have to be efficient this week in delivering our pass rush and making sure we're doing the right efforts and technique to make sure it shows up on Saturdays.”
Monday emphasized taking great angles and tackling to the ground against the Bulldogs. The senior acknowledged Auburn’s lack of forced turnovers – the Tigers are 114th nationally with only eight turnovers gained, five of them interceptions – but explained getting more is just a matter of time.
“Coach [Derek] Mason tells us all the time: You don't have to do nothing special to go out and make plays because the scheme is set up for the plays to come right to you. If you're doing your right responsibility, the ball is just going to hit you in the face,” Monday said. “We've just got to continue to keep doing that, and eventually the ball will find us.”