Auburn defensive back JD Rhym is expected to miss the remainder of the program's spring practices with an injury, coach Hugh Freeze said Monday.
"I don't think he'll be a part of the rest of spring ball," Freeze said. "I think it'll be after that before he's released to get back with us."
Rhym, a sophomore, played in 12 games as a freshman, predominately logging snaps at cornerback. He tallied 14 total tackles and a pass defended.
A four-star prospect, Rhym was a consensus top-25 player at his position in the 2022 class.
He's one of eight cornerbacks listed on Auburn's 2023 spring roster, a group that includes four underclassmen and four upperclassmen.