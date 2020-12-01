Auburn defensive back Matthew Hill announces intention to transfer

Auburn defensive back Matthew Hill announced his intentions to transfer on Tuesday.

Hill moved from wide receiver to defensive back this offseason prior to his redshirt sophomore season. He played in three games for the Tigers this fall but did not record any statistics and has not appeared in the team’s last five games.

Hill posted about leaving Auburn on social media, writing “Beginning of a new chapter” with an image referencing his departure.

The news regarding Hill’s intentions was first reported by AuburnSports.com’s Christian Clemente.

Hill came to Auburn as a four-star recruit as part of the 2018 class. He played in four games at wide receiver as a true freshman in 2018 – which allowed him to redshirt – and then in 13 games during the 2019 season. During his time at receiver, Hill had eight receptions for 46 yards and four carries for 30 yards.

Hill is one of seven four-star signees from the Tigers’ 2018 class who have left the program. Quarterback Joey Gatewood, defensive tackle Coynis Miller Jr., running backs Harold Joiner and Asa Martin and linebackers Michael Harris and Richard Jibunor have also moved on.

Hill becomes the third Auburn player to seek a transfer during this season. Joiner left the team in October, and linebacker Josh Marsh announced his intentions in November after opting out of the season in August.