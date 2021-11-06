Auburn defensive back Zion Puckett unavailable against Texas A&M

Auburn will be playing without a proven defensive back on Saturday.

Sophomore defensive back Zion Puckett was not with the team during warm-ups for the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Puckett, who has primarily played safety this fall alongside Smoke Monday, left Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss last week early with an apparent injury.

“Zion is doing fine right now. I’ll know more tonight,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “We’ll talk about that this evening. So don’t really have anything for you there. Nothing season-ending, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

Through eight games, Puckett has recorded 43 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He entered the fall after a 2020 campaign in which he recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up in 10 games.

Auburn’s game against Texas A&M kicks off at 2:30 p.m.