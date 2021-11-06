 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn defensive back Zion Puckett unavailable against Texas A&M
0 Comments
top story

Auburn defensive back Zion Puckett unavailable against Texas A&M

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Arkansas Football

Arkansas tight end Hudson Henry (82) tries to run past Auburn defensive back Zion Puckett (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

 Michael Woods - freelancer, FR171531 AP

Auburn will be playing without a proven defensive back on Saturday.

Sophomore defensive back Zion Puckett was not with the team during warm-ups for the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Puckett, who has primarily played safety this fall alongside Smoke Monday, left Auburn’s victory over Ole Miss last week early with an apparent injury.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Opelika-Auburn News' Jordan Hill and Justin Lee make their picks this week and preview Texas A&M with reporters from The Eagle in College Station.

“Zion is doing fine right now. I’ll know more tonight,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “We’ll talk about that this evening. So don’t really have anything for you there. Nothing season-ending, so we’ll see where he’s at.”

Through eight games, Puckett has recorded 43 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. He entered the fall after a 2020 campaign in which he recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass break-up in 10 games.

Auburn’s game against Texas A&M kicks off at 2:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert