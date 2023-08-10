If you weren’t aware of Auburn’s defensive back room, Keionte Scott says you’re about to be.

“Everyone knows that we’re going to have a good [secondary],” Scott said Friday. “Offensive coordinators around the country are going to know. We just want to live in that. We want to let everyone know that it’s not going to be a person you can pick on in our DB group.”

Auburn’s secondary has long been the favorite to be the program’s best on-field unit this fall, and it’s a position that was the antithesis of much of the Tigers’ offseason roster changes.

Where the offensive line and wide receiver rooms saw loads of instant-impact players brought in, the secondary remained buoyed by veterans. But early on in fall camp, experience in the secondary hasn’t automatically translated to rave reviews from Auburn’s coaching staff.

“I do think we have some talent there, but it's some older talent and then it's some really good young talent,” Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said on the first day of camp. “I don't think any [of them] have been stressed and strained enough to where we need to be but I do think we have some talent there. So I want to see them improve that aspect of it.”

The experience that Auburn returns across its defense is DB-heavy. Of the defenders on this fall’s roster to take a snap for Auburn last year, the five with the most snaps are in the secondary. Beyond that first five — which includes Scott, DJ James, Nehemiah Pritchett, Zion Puckett, and Jaylin Simpson — safety Donovan Kaufman and JD Rhym are the only two returning defensive backs who logged more than 100 snaps in 2022. After them, there’s nine scholarship defensive backs who either didn’t log a snap on defense or are brand new to the program this fall.

Auburn's Defensive Back Room 2022 Snaps Position (Abbrv.) Name: Total Snaps CB DJ James: 757 Snaps CB Nehemiah Pritchett: 676 Snaps S Zion Puckett: 651 Snaps CB Keionte Scott: 629 Snaps S Jaylin Simpson: 556 Snaps S Donovan Kaufman: 459 Snaps CB JD Rhym: 211 Snaps S Caleb Wooden: 68 Snaps S Marquise Gilbert: 39 Snaps S Austin Ausberry: 0 Snaps CB Champ Anthony: N/A S CJ Johnson: N/A CB Colton Hood: N/A CB JC Hart: N/A CB Kayin Lee: N/A S Sylvester Smith: N/A S Terrance Love: N/A CB Tyler Scott: N/A

List sorted from most to least 2022 snaps. All statistics from Pro Football Focus.

It’s a nine-man bunch that, while new to the program, garners some worthy hype. Four of them were blue-chip recruits in Freeze’s inaugural signing class, and they’ve turned in some eager assessments from their older teammates.

Freshman Kayin Lee was well-discussed in the spring, and he’s likely to contribute on Saturdays. James said Tuesday that freshman Sylvester Smith has stuck out to him, as has another freshman in Colton Hood — “He came in ready, confident, excited and ready to learn each and every day,” James said of Hood. “He asks questions, and that's what I like about him.”

There’s also junior college addition Chancellor “Champ” Anthony, who James described as making “a lot of improvement.”

“I feel like a lot of our freshmen – Sylvester, Colton, [Terrance] Love, [Tyler] Scott,” Scott said. “I feel like all those guys, after they get … brought up, they’re going to be able to contribute, for sure.”

Everyone from Anthony to Scott may be capable of contributing, but there’s something defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is still looking for as they develop: leadership, albeit that’s not something that’s non-existent.

“There’s about six, seven guys that we’ve kind of leaned on,” Roberts said. “The leadership right now is probably more so from how they conduct their business. We would like it to step into more so how it can lead the individuals on this football team to become better. I think we need to take some strides forward with that, if I’m being honest about that. We’ve got to take strides forward.

“The idea of leadership is helping others around you be the best that they can be. How can they lead them to someplace they can’t go by themselves? They’re doing a lot of things, being the player on and off the field that we want them to be. I need them to pull other people with them.”

That was something James acknowledged Tuesday — “I’ve been trying to be more vocal” — and as far as the leadership and chemistry goes, Scott believes it’s something that’ll grow a day at a time.

“I think that [veteran presence is] just going to benefit us well, because at the end of the day, it gets to a point where the younger guys really don’t have to go to the coaches to get adjustments,” Scott said. “We’re in our group chat or they’re texting and calling us and stuff like that, or in the meeting room, on the field. … Having a vet group is going to help us a lot this year.”