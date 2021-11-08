Auburn defensive backs Ladarius Tennison, Donovan Kaufman stand out against Texas A&M

With Auburn defensive back Zion Puckett out, a pair of Tigers stepped up their game Saturday against Texas A&M.
Donovan Kaufman took Puckett’s spot at safety and Ladarius Tennison played nickel with strong results in the Tigers’ loss to the Aggies. Tennison ended the game with eight tackles – the second-most for Auburn – along with one tackle for loss, while Kaufman recorded five tackles and one forced fumble.
Tennison saw limited action in Auburn’s first eight games this fall before rising to the occasion Saturday.
Tennison only had two tackles entering Saturday’s contest before being factoring into Auburn’s defensive play. His performance was significant for a Tigers’ defense that gave up a few explosive plays but still prevented the Aggies’ offense from ever finding the end zone.
“I think he had an awesome game tonight, stepping in with some injuries in the backfield,” linebacker Chandler Wooten said. “You know, he came out tonight and had a tremendous game – flying around the field, like you said – just making big-time plays in the open field. He just played lights out tonight. He'll continue to be a force for us.”
Kaufman, meanwhile, appeared to adjust well in shifting from nickel to the safety spot alongside Smoke Monday, who led Auburn with nine tackles.
Kaufman’s biggest contribution was undoubtedly a play that gave the Tigers a little bit of hope late in the action.
With Texas A&M leading 17-3 early in the fourth quarter, Aggies running back Devon Achane broke through the Tigers’ defense and raced 68 yards downfield on a play that seemed destined to put Texas A&M well into Auburn territory.
The only problem for Achane was Kaufman, who caught up to the running back and punched the ball out of his hands.
Kaufman’s play allowed cornerback Roger McCreary to recover the ball on the Auburn 5-yard line. The Tigers’ offense ultimately could not take advantage, but Kaufman’s efforts prevented Texas A&M from effectively putting the game on ice.
“He definitely gave us a chance there at the end making that big-time play,” Wooten said. “That’s an elite play. He stepped up big for us tonight as well with a couple guys down in the secondary, and I thought he did a good job.
“Stepping in, filling in, he had a great week of practice, so it wasn’t a surprise to us that he came out and had a pretty good game tonight.”
Auburn was vulnerable because of its changes in the secondary, but the Tigers held the Aggies to 192 passing yards and a woeful 3-of-13 showing on third down. The biggest problem for Auburn was stopping the Texas A&M run game: The Aggies’ 6.2 yards per carry Saturday was the most Auburn has allowed all season and the highest mark allowed since playing Texas A&M last December.