Auburn defensive backs Ladarius Tennison, Donovan Kaufman stand out against Texas A&M

Kaufman’s biggest contribution was undoubtedly a play that gave the Tigers a little bit of hope late in the action.

With Texas A&M leading 17-3 early in the fourth quarter, Aggies running back Devon Achane broke through the Tigers’ defense and raced 68 yards downfield on a play that seemed destined to put Texas A&M well into Auburn territory.

The only problem for Achane was Kaufman, who caught up to the running back and punched the ball out of his hands.

Kaufman’s play allowed cornerback Roger McCreary to recover the ball on the Auburn 5-yard line. The Tigers’ offense ultimately could not take advantage, but Kaufman’s efforts prevented Texas A&M from effectively putting the game on ice.

“He definitely gave us a chance there at the end making that big-time play,” Wooten said. “That’s an elite play. He stepped up big for us tonight as well with a couple guys down in the secondary, and I thought he did a good job.

“Stepping in, filling in, he had a great week of practice, so it wasn’t a surprise to us that he came out and had a pretty good game tonight.”