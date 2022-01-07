Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason leaving to join staff at Clemson

Eason described how he landed at Auburn after Rocker’s unexpected departure.

“I had some other opportunities to go back to the NFL, and I really wanted this job. I prayed about it,” Eason said on April 7. “They gave the job to Tracy initially, which was totally understandable. He is a great former defensive player. He's in the Auburn Hall of Fame. He's done a lot of great things. Great person, great dude. He's got a lot of history here. So my attention turned back towards the league.

“I had a great interview with coach Harsin. We talked for about an hour and a half about our philosophies and our families. … I had the opportunity, and he offered me the job the next day. It was just godsent for me.”

Eason arrived at Auburn with plenty of coaching experience under his belt.

Eason spent the last two seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff after coaching at Austin Peay in 2018 and for the Tennessee Titans from 2014 to 2017, during which time he served as assistant defensive line coach before taking on the primary role for his final two years. In his final year, Tennessee ranked fourth in the NFL against the run by allowing an average of just 88.8 yards per game.