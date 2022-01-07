Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason leaving to join staff at Clemson

Auburn defensive line coach Nick Eason is leaving for his alma mater.
Clemson announced Friday that Eason has been hired as the Tigers’ defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles coach. Eason returns to Clemson – where he played from 1998-2002 – after a one-year stint at Auburn.
Eason received a three-year, $750,000 deal at Clemson. He agreed to a two-year, $700,000 contract when he came to Auburn.
Eason was hired at Auburn in late January 2021 after Auburn alum Tracy Rocker joined the Philadelphia Eagles’ staff after a brief second stint as an Auburn assistant. With Eason’s help, the Tigers’ defense racked up 96 tackles for loss – fourth among SEC schools – and 36 sacks while allowing just under 127 rushing yards per game.
Under Eason’s guidance, sophomore Colby Wooden took the next step in his career by recording a career-high 61 tackles along with 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. Kansas transfer Marcus Harris also shined up front, as the sophomore had 27 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
Eason was especially effective on the recruiting trail for Auburn. The Tigers signed four-star defensive tackle Jeffrey M’ba – who 247Sports ranked the top junior college recruit in the country – and three-star tackle Enyce Sledge while also landing former Oregon tackle Jayson Jones.
Eason described how he landed at Auburn after Rocker’s unexpected departure.
“I had some other opportunities to go back to the NFL, and I really wanted this job. I prayed about it,” Eason said on April 7. “They gave the job to Tracy initially, which was totally understandable. He is a great former defensive player. He's in the Auburn Hall of Fame. He's done a lot of great things. Great person, great dude. He's got a lot of history here. So my attention turned back towards the league.
“I had a great interview with coach Harsin. We talked for about an hour and a half about our philosophies and our families. … I had the opportunity, and he offered me the job the next day. It was just godsent for me.”
Eason arrived at Auburn with plenty of coaching experience under his belt.
Eason spent the last two seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff after coaching at Austin Peay in 2018 and for the Tennessee Titans from 2014 to 2017, during which time he served as assistant defensive line coach before taking on the primary role for his final two years. In his final year, Tennessee ranked fourth in the NFL against the run by allowing an average of just 88.8 yards per game.
Prior to joining the Titans’ staff, Eason served as an intern coach with the Cleveland Browns in 2013.
Eason entered the coaching ranks after playing in 117 games over 10 seasons in the NFL with the Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals. During his time in Pittsburgh, he helped the team to two Super Bowls, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIII over the Cardinals.
Eason began his NFL career as a fourth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2003, but he suffered an Achilles injury that ended his debut season prematurely. He was ultimately waived by Denver and signed by the Browns, where he spent the first three seasons of his career.
While playing at Clemson, Eason became the first football player in program history to graduate with two years of eligibility remaining. He played in 47 games with 35 starts for the Tigers and recorded 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.
Eason was a two-time team captain who also earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior defensive tackle.