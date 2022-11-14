Auburn defensive line showing out in recent weeks

Colby Wooden was the nail in the coffin Saturday.

The defensive lineman’s fourth-quarter strip sack of Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman — a shot he called on the previous timeout, according to teammates — not only turned into points for Auburn but staved off a needed scoring opportunity for any chance of an Aggie comeback.

It didn’t look like it in the moment, but it sealed Auburn’s 13-10 win, and was the highlight of what’s been a dominant past two weeks for Auburn’s front line.

Against Mississippi State and Texas A&M, Auburn has generated 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks and nine quarterback hurries, setting single-game bests this season for tackles for loss and sacks in Starkville, and matching a single-game high in quarterback hurries against the Aggies.

Those numbers make up a third of Auburn’s sack totals this season, as well as a little less than a third of their total tackles for loss and hurries.

More than two-thirds of that production has come from Auburn defensive linemen and edge rushers, with 8.5 of those 16 tackles for loss, four of those eight sacks and eight of those nine hurries coming from the line.

According to Pro Football Focus, Auburn’s pressure totals — a metric that logs the amount of pressure accumulated per pass-rushing snap — have also been significant. The Tigers tied a season high with 21 pressures against the Aggies. They had 15 against the Bulldogs, with the last time they had had at least 15 spanning back to September’s loss to LSU.

“We had a few good performances and spurts where we could have done great things and then we let it fall off,” edge rusher Derick Hall said. “The big thing tonight was just putting an entire game together and going out and playing Auburn defense, and being dominant. You know, we’re just trying to get back to where it used to be.”

Getting Auburn back to where it used to be — “playing Auburn football” — has been part of the mantra since Carnell “Cadillac” Williams became interim head coach two weeks ago, and part of that identity is having a dominant defensive line, though statistically, the Tigers don’t appear on pace to match recent history’s success with that unit.

Through its first 10 games, Auburn’s tackle for loss total (54) is the program’s lowest since at least 2006, though there’s still plenty of time to make up ground.

In Auburn’s final two regular season games of 2021, it managed 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, including double-digit TFLs and seven sacks in the four-overtime Iron Bowl loss. Last season’s tackle for loss total (96) was the program’s second-highest since at least 2006, and the sack total (35) was tied for the fourth-highest in that span.