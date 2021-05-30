Auburn defensive line signee Ian Mathews looks to utilize rare athleticism

Black recalled the final minutes of Pacelli’s third round game against Southwest Atlanta Christian when the game was tied and the Vikings were on defense. Mathews picked up Southwest’s ball handler at half court, made a successful swipe at the ball and took off down the court.

While Mathews didn’t quite finish the play, a teammate followed close behind to put up the basket in what proved to be a 67-65 victory for the Vikings.

“Just to make that defensive play with the game on the line without fouling was pretty impressive,” Black said. “For kids at that size, you don’t see that a lot. Most of the time you’re going to get a foul or they’re going to let the guy go past you. That was pretty impressive.”

Black and Jones both emphasized how important proximity to home was for Mathews, who values his family and can now play in front of them each and every Saturday. Black stressed how Mathews is still a very raw football player given his relative inexperience and will have a lot to learn once he joins the team.

Mathews made the most of playing football at Pacelli, and his performances on the gridiron and the hardwood helped the Vikings contend night in and night out. Mathews now has a chance to show out at Auburn, and his coaches expect him to soon live up to that challenge.