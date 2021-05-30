Auburn defensive line signee Ian Mathews looks to utilize rare athleticism

For the longest time, Auburn defensive line signee Ian Mathews thought his path to playing at the collegiate level would come on the basketball court.
The Columbus, Georgia native grew up playing basketball, and as he reached the high school level at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Mathews regularly wowed for the Vikings.
“He’s been playing basketball all his life and always thought he was going to sign a basketball scholarship and probably could have still signed one,” Pacelli athletic director and boys basketball coach Corry Black said. “At his size, you don’t think he can get up there and dunk it. You don’t think he can handle the ball or that he can shoot the 3.
“He’s a really talented player that you don’t realize when you first look at him. When you see a big kid up there and dunk it, it’s pretty impressive. He can play any position on the basketball court.”
Mathews’ play on the hardwood was vital for a Pacelli team that went winless the year before he arrived and ended his high school career with a region championship and a trip to the GHSA’s Class A Private quarterfinals. The athleticism that allowed Mathews to dunk and step in and run the point was also on display on the football field, where he had limited experience but still tormented Pacelli’s opponents on a regular basis.
Mathews had plenty of remaining potential when he signed to play football at Auburn in December. The road ahead is one full of high hopes for Mathews, whose high school coaches know he’s capable of accomplishing a great deal once he settles in.
“He’s a tremendous athlete. He’s got a lot of ability. He’s a very intelligent football player and a very intelligent young man,” Pacelli football coach Dwight Jones said. “The sky’s the limit for him. He can do great things. He’s just got to work hard every day, and they’re going to make him do that at Auburn.”
Staying patient
When Black described Mathews, one of the first words he used was “loyal.” Given Mathews’ importance to Pacelli athletics, it’s easy to see why that quality stands out.
Mathews came to Pacelli as a freshman when the private school’s athletic programs were struggling in a city full of championship-caliber teams. He played football his freshman year during a fall in which the Vikings’ varsity team went winless for the second time in eight years, and he earned a starting role on the basketball team for a squad that won five games in Black’s second season as coach.
While Mathews didn’t play football as a sophomore, he remained committed to the Vikings’ basketball team. With Mathews making the most of his versatility and surprisingly strong passing ability, Pacelli saw its win total trickle up to 13 in his sophomore year.
“When adversity hit, he still just stuck it out and didn’t jump ship like we see a lot today,” Black said. “Somebody’s got to say, ‘I’m going to go over there and get it started.’ Ian was the one guy that said, ‘Hey, I’m going to go over to Pacelli and help the program get going in the right direction.’ All it takes is one, and when one kid and family see one do it then another one comes along. Then you see a little momentum shift.”
Former Auburn High football coach Dwight Jones arrived at Pacelli before Mathews’ junior year, and upon meeting Mathews the new Vikings coach told him he needed to play football again. Jones envisioned Mathews as a tight end and a defensive end, and before too long Mathews proved he was capable of playing both.
Jones remembers being struck by Mathews’ play in the season’s second game against Crawford County. With the game on the line, Mathews batted down a two-point conversion to give the Vikings a 20-19 victory and their first two-game winning streak since the previous September.
Mathews helped Pacelli win five games on the football field – the team’s best record in four years – before contributing on a basketball team that saw its win total tick up to 18 later that winter.
A bright future
In Jones’ opinion, Mathews made considerable strides by the time his senior season of football rolled around.
“I think like all of our guys after we got here for the first year, he matured a lot from his junior year to his senior year along with our whole football team. They got to know us and what we expected more so,” Jones said. “I think Ian is a person – in our division, when you’re playing 1A football in the state of Georgia – he had the ability to actually dominate a game, and he did that in some situations for us either from a defensive standpoint or an offensive standpoint. He could be a game changer for us.”
Jones explained there wasn’t a single moment that stood out from Mathews in 2020 because the senior was just so consistent every Friday night. He was a menace defensively and racked up 32.5 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles, and he contributed offensively with eight receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown.
As if that wasn’t enough, Mathews also handled the punting duties for the Vikings.
With Mathews’ help, the Vikings won seven games and won a playoff game for the first time since 2006.
Mathews continued his stellar play once he switched back to basketball. Per MaxPreps, Mathews averaged 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game to help Pacelli win 18 games for the second straight year and cap the regular season off with a region title.
Mathews didn’t let up in the postseason, either.
Black recalled the final minutes of Pacelli’s third round game against Southwest Atlanta Christian when the game was tied and the Vikings were on defense. Mathews picked up Southwest’s ball handler at half court, made a successful swipe at the ball and took off down the court.
While Mathews didn’t quite finish the play, a teammate followed close behind to put up the basket in what proved to be a 67-65 victory for the Vikings.
“Just to make that defensive play with the game on the line without fouling was pretty impressive,” Black said. “For kids at that size, you don’t see that a lot. Most of the time you’re going to get a foul or they’re going to let the guy go past you. That was pretty impressive.”
Black and Jones both emphasized how important proximity to home was for Mathews, who values his family and can now play in front of them each and every Saturday. Black stressed how Mathews is still a very raw football player given his relative inexperience and will have a lot to learn once he joins the team.
Mathews made the most of playing football at Pacelli, and his performances on the gridiron and the hardwood helped the Vikings contend night in and night out. Mathews now has a chance to show out at Auburn, and his coaches expect him to soon live up to that challenge.
“He’s going to be a tremendous player; he’s just going to have to mature to the fact that everybody that’s at Auburn University is going to be quality football players – every one of them,” Jones said. “He’s one of those guys, so he’s going to have great competition every day. I just think that’s going to make him better at the end.