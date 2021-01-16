Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant to transfer to Tennessee

Less than a week after Auburn’s Big Kat Bryant announced he had entered the transfer portal, the senior defensive end has found a new home.

Bryant announced Saturday he is transferring to Tennessee for his final season of eligibility. Bryant becomes the second defensive lineman to transfer from Auburn after Daquan Newkirk announced he was leaving for Florida on Thursday.

Bryant’s decision to transfer to Tennessee will reunite him with former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who the Volunteers hired as a defensive assistant earlier this week. He will also be reunited with Volunteers outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton, who was Bryant’s high school head coach for his junior and senior season.

“Your leadership and guidance has gotten me to where I am today. Blessed with the opportunity to play on the same field with you again!” Bryant wrote on social media in a post tagging Felton. “Once my coach, always my coach.”

Bryant was expected to be the go-to guy on the Auburn defensive line following Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson’s departures to the NFL, but injuries severely limited the senior’s production. He fought through the pain and ultimately only missed one game and ended the year with 17 tackles, four quarterback hurries, three tackles for loss and three sacks.