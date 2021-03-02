Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant to transfer to UCF

Auburn defensive end Big Kat Bryant has decided on his new home at the collegiate level.
Bryant committed to UCF on Tuesday to end a wild offseason for the former Tigers player. His decision comes after initially committing to Tennessee before backing off that decision following the firing of head coach Jeremy Pruitt and his staff.
Bryant’s decision reunites him with former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn.
Bryant initially committed to Tennessee on Jan. 16, a decision that would have reunited him with former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele as well as outside linebackers coach Shelton Felton, who was Bryant’s high school head coach for his junior and senior season.
“Your leadership and guidance has gotten me to where I am today. Blessed with the opportunity to play on the same field with you again!” Bryant wrote on social media in a message tagging Felton. “Once my coach, always my coach.”
Those plans, however, were derailed almost immediately. Pruitt and Felton were fired on Jan. 18; soon after, Bryant deleted his tweet announcing his decision then later made social media posts in which he made it evident he was looking at a different school.
Bryant was expected to be the go-to guy on the Auburn defensive line following Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson’s departures to the NFL, but injuries severely limited the senior’s production. He fought through the pain and ultimately only missed one game and ended the year with 17 tackles, four quarterback hurries, three tackles for loss and three sacks.
Bryant graduated from Auburn this December, which means he will be immediately eligible for the Knights.
Because the NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to college football players due to the pandemic, Bryant has another season in which he can play. He explained after the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 that he was still making up his mind as far as his future.
“I don't know. I mean, because I didn't play the whole season I'm kind of mad about that, so I'm going to weigh my options,” Bryant said. “As of now, man, I really don't know. … We're going to see where we're sitting.”
Bryant was one of five Tigers to enter the transfer portal following Gus Malzahn’s firing on Dec. 13. Quarterback Cord Sandberg committed to Eastern Kentucky, Bryant and running back Mark-Antony Richards are UCF bound, Newkirk signed with Florida and running back DJ Williams has committed to Florida State.