Auburn football had its second defender and third player of the 2023 NFL Draft selected on Saturday, as the Green Bay Packers took defensive lineman Colby Wooden No. 116 overall in the fourth round.

Wooden joins teammates Derick Hall and Tank Bigsby as one of three Tigers selected so far in this year’s draft. Both Hall and Bigsby were Day Two selections, going No. 37 and No. 88 overall to the Seahawks and Jaguars, respectively.

An impactful pass rusher for Auburn, Wooden racked up 30 tackles for loss and 15 sacks along with six passes defended. His 2022 season was one of his most productive as a Tiger. He posted career-bests in tackles for loss (11.5), sacks (6), passes defended (3), forced fumbles (3) and fumble recoveries (2).

Wooden was a four-star prospect in the class of 2019, and he picked the Plains over offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia and Michigan, among several others.

"Auburn has meant family,” Wooden said at Auburn’s Pro Day on March 21. “I love every time I come back, it's like I never left. (Someone will say), 'What you doing?' You know, treating me like their own, and I love it. I was taking it in as I came back on Friday, like I'm just blessed to say I chose the right school."

Most projections had Wooden's selection fringed between Days Two and Three of the draft, some slating him as high as No. 71 overall, and some as low as No. 176 overall in the fifth round.