Auburn defensive lineman Jeffrey M'ba plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced on his personal social media accounts Thursday.

"I am grateful to have been part of the Auburn Tigers community," M'ba said in a statement. "My time at Auburn has taught me lessons that extend far beyond the football field. I want to give a heartfelt thank you to Coach Harsin for recruiting and giving me the opportunity to play at Auburn. Additionally, I want to thank the entire new Auburn staff for giving me the opportunity to play under their leadership. ...

"Most importantly, I would like to thank the Auburn community for embracing and supporting me throughout my time here. I never felt anything but real love from you all since day (one). You are all a big family and made me a part of it. I will always remember and appreciate you. The time has come for me to enter the transfer portal and take the next step as a football player. It’s time for me to start the next chapter of life!"

M'ba played just one season at Auburn, logging seven total tackles and a strip sack in 2022. He played 82 snaps across 10 games.

This spring, M'ba worked strictly at defensive end in defensive coordinator Ron Roberts' new defense, a move that was made to allow M'ba to acclimate quicker to what was likely to be a significant role.

“I feel like I’m something you don’t see often,” M’ba said this spring. “I’m a guy that is huge, but can move. I feel like D-End is for me. Every D-End you see is smaller than me. When you think about D-End in your head you think about Myles Garrett or Rashan Gary. ... I feel like, at 310 (pounds), I can be something we haven’t seen and really great,” M’ba said. “That’s what I’m trying to be.”

A native of Gabon, Africa, M'ba was the top-ranked junior college prospect in the country when he committed to former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.

He generated 50 tackles and 15 tackles for loss in two seasons at Independence (Kan.) Community College. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 307 pounds, M'ba chose the Tigers over offers from Miami, USC, Missouri, Tennessee and Oklahoma, among others.