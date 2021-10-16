Auburn defensive starters Owen Pappoe, TD Moultry unavailable against Arkansas

Auburn will once again be playing without two of its defensive starters on Saturday.

Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe and super senior EDGE TD Moultry will not be available for the Tigers’ game against Arkansas. Pappoe has not played since sustaining an apparent leg injury against Penn State on Sept. 18, while Moultry missed the LSU game and the Georgia game the last two weeks.

Pappoe was among his teammates Saturday but was not dressed out. Moultry was absent, as he was for the LSU and Georgia games.

Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he posted the second-most tackles for the Tigers in 2020. He recorded 15 tackles to start the season before leaving the Tigers’ third game against Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury.

Pappoe did not play in Auburn’s games against Georgia State on Sept. 25 or against LSU last Saturday. Super senior Chandler Wooten was still in Pappoe’s place against Georgia.

Moultry has been one of the team’s most productive pass rushers this fall. Through four games, Moultry has a team-high three sacks along with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.