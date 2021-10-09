Auburn defensive starters Owen Pappoe, TD Moultry unavailable for Georgia game

The Auburn Tigers will be missing two defensive starters for the second straight week.

Junior linebacker Owen Pappoe and super senior EDGE TD Moultry will not be available for the Tigers’ game against No. 2 Georgia. Pappoe has not played since sustaining an apparent leg injury against Penn State on Sept. 18, while Moultry missed the LSU game last Saturday.

Pappoe entered 2021 after a sophomore season in which he posted the second-most tackles for the Tigers in 2020. He recorded 15 tackles to start the season before leaving the Tigers’ third game against Penn State in the second half with an apparent leg injury.

Pappoe did not play in Auburn’s games against Georgia State on Sept. 25 or against LSU last Saturday. Super senior Chandler Wooten was still in Pappoe’s place against Georgia.

Moultry has been one of the team’s most productive pass rushers this fall. Through four games, Moultry has a team-high three sacks along with 23 tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Walker, meanwhile, left the team’s game against Georgia State on Sept. 25 early due to injury. Walker has three tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and one pass break-up this fall.

Auburn did get some good news regarding defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker and wide receiver Elijah Canion, who were both back after missing the LSU game for undisclosed reasons.