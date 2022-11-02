Auburn displays depth in exhibition win against UAH

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said ahead of Wednesday that his team could play as many as 10 to 12 in the team’s exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville, “maybe even 13.”

The Tigers more than surpassed the baker's dozen, as Pearl put 15 on the floor in an 87-69 win.

Last season, Pearl put 15 or more of his guys on the court in two of Auburn’s 34 contests.

The Tigers’ 15-man effort was led by Jaylin Williams, who turned in a team-high 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting in only 12 minutes. He also made his lone 3 and shot 100% from the foul line despite fouling out.

Allen Flanigan played a game-high 23 minutes and logged 11 points to go with four rebounds and six assists.

Guard Wendell Green Jr., who registered 12 points on 22 minutes in his sixth start at Auburn. He was 4-of-11 (36.3%) shooting, with two made 3s and two made free throw attempts. He also had four assists and three rebounds.

Eleven of the 15 Tigers who saw the floor scored a point, with eight of them generating five or more points. Behind Williams, Green and Flanigan, Tre Donaldson had 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds, and Yohan Traore logged nine points.

As a team, Auburn was out-shot from an efficiency standpoint. UAH shot better from 3 — 29.2% to Auburn’s 22.2% — and from the free throw line, making 70.6% of its free throws to Auburn’s 67.6%.

Despite being less efficient from the field, Auburn still found ways to stymie the chargers, with a defensive effort that forced 25 turnovers. The Tigers had 15 steals, with Flanigan logging a team-high three, and 31 of Auburn’s 87 points came off turnovers.

Auburn’s sized advantage also proved fruitful. The Tigers out-rebounded their opponent 42 to 28, grabbing 28 defensive boards and getting 16 second-chance points from 14 rebounds on the offensive end.