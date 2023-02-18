Close finishes have been the story for most of Auburn’s latest losses, but the most recent defeat may have been the closest.

It was, again, a narrow defeat. This time in Nashville — with less then a second remaining — where Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon hit a layup with 0.8 seconds remaining to hand Auburn a 67-65 loss.

It marked Auburn’s (18-9, 8-6 SEC) fifth loss in seven games. None of those losses have been by more than eight points, and the average margin of defeat for the Tigers has been 4.0 points throughout that stretch.

While Manjon’s lay-in sealed the result, the Tigers went tit-for-tat with Vanderbilt (15-12, 8-6 SEC) through the game’s final minute.

A shooting foul on Johni Broome sent Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins to the line, giving the Commodores a 63-62 lead with 1:03 remaining. That was followed by a missed 3 from Jaylin Williams with 31 seconds remaining, and another two makes at the line for Vanderbilt. But KD Johnson’s game-tying 3 with 10 remaining set up Vanderbilt with the final possession and the ensuing Manjon bucket.

Broome and Williams were the heart of Auburn’s success, combining for 37 points, with team highs of 20 and 17 respectively. Broome, in particular, caught fire in the second half, logging 13 of his 20 points after intermission.

The duo was no match for Robbins, however, as the high-scoring big man scored 24 points and seemingly drew fouls at will. He finished the game 3-of-10 shooting, but was 17 of 20 at the free throw line, drawing a season high in free throw attempts.