Auburn football's first Southeastern Conference contest of the 2023 will kick off in the morning, as the league offices announced Monday that Auburn and Texas A&M will start at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23.

The game will also be televised on ESPN.

The last time the Tigers and Aggies faced off was in the most prolific game of Auburn's 2022 season. With Jimbo Fisher and a struggling Texas A&M program coming into Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn pulled out a 13-10 win to give interim head coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams his lone SEC victory during his four-game tenure.

Auburn's last visit to College Station was a 20-3 defeat on Nov. 6, 2021.

This year's contest will be the 22nd matchup between these programs all-time, with the Aggies leading the series 12-9. However Auburn does better on the road, holding a 4-1 record at Kyle Field.