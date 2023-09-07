Auburn men's basketball season will include a daunting road trip to being Southeastern Conference play, and a mid-February contest against Kentucky in Neville Arena, as the SEC league offices announced dates for the upcoming men's basketball Thursday.
People are also reading…
For Auburn, the biggest home contest will presumably be against Kentucky, who it hosts on Feb. 17. The Tigers are 3-0 in their past three games against John Calipari and the Wildcats, but it'll be a long road to that contest.
SEC play will begin with a trip to Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who dethroned Auburn as the No. 1 team in the country the last time it stepped foot in Bud Walton Arena. That trip is followed up by two-straight home games against Texas A&M and LSU before a return trip to Nashville, where Auburn lost to Vanderbilt in the final seconds a season ago.
The rest of January will be rounded out with a home game against Ole Miss on Jan. 20, and the return of former Tigers Allen and Wes Flanigan, before Auburn goes on the road for back-to-back games between Alabama (Jan. 24) and Mississippi State (Jan. 27).
After January, Auburn only sees one more sequence of back-to-back road games — Feb. 24 at Georgia and Feb. 27 at Tennessee — for all of SEC play.