Auburn men's basketball season will include a daunting road trip to being Southeastern Conference play, and a mid-February contest against Kentucky in Neville Arena, as the SEC league offices announced dates for the upcoming men's basketball Thursday.

Auburn Men's Basketball 2023-24 Schedule Nov. 1: vs. Auburn University Montgomery (exh.) Nov. 7: vs.* Baylor (Sanford Pentagon - Sioux Falls, S.D.) Nov. 10: vs. Southeastern Louisiana Nov. 16: vs.* Notre Dame (Barclays Center - Brooklyn, N.Y.) Nov. 17: vs.* Oklahoma State/St. Bonaventure (Barclays Center - Brooklyn, N.Y.) Nov. 21: vs. Alabama A&M Nov. 29: vs. Virginia Tech Dec. 3: at Appalachian State Dec. 9: vs.* Indiana (State Farm Arena - Atlanta, Ga.) Dec. 13: vs.* UNC Asheville (Von Braun Center - Huntsville) Dec. 17: vs. USC Dec. 22: vs. Alabama State Dec. 30: vs. Chattanooga Jan. 2: vs. Penn Jan. 6: at Arkansas Jan. 9: vs. Texas A&M Jan. 13: vs. LSU Jan. 17: as Vanderbilt Jan. 20: vs. Ole Miss Jan. 24: at Alabama Jan. 27: at Mississippi State Jan. 31: vs. Vanderbilt Feb. 3: at Ole Miss Feb. 7: vs. Alabama Feb. 10: at Florida Feb. 14: South Carolina Feb. 17: Kentucky Feb. 24: at Georgia Feb. 28: at Tennessee March 2: vs. Mississippi State March 5: at Missouri March 9: vs. Georgia March 13-17: SEC Championship

For Auburn, the biggest home contest will presumably be against Kentucky, who it hosts on Feb. 17. The Tigers are 3-0 in their past three games against John Calipari and the Wildcats, but it'll be a long road to that contest.

SEC play will begin with a trip to Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who dethroned Auburn as the No. 1 team in the country the last time it stepped foot in Bud Walton Arena. That trip is followed up by two-straight home games against Texas A&M and LSU before a return trip to Nashville, where Auburn lost to Vanderbilt in the final seconds a season ago.

The rest of January will be rounded out with a home game against Ole Miss on Jan. 20, and the return of former Tigers Allen and Wes Flanigan, before Auburn goes on the road for back-to-back games between Alabama (Jan. 24) and Mississippi State (Jan. 27).

After January, Auburn only sees one more sequence of back-to-back road games — Feb. 24 at Georgia and Feb. 27 at Tennessee — for all of SEC play.