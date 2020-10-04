Auburn drops in AP poll, coaches' poll following loss

Auburn’s road loss to Georgia on Saturday left the Tigers reeling in the Associated Press poll as well as the USA Today coaches’ poll.

The Tigers took a tumble in both polls on Sunday, as the team dropped six spots to No. 13 in both polls after a 27-6 loss to Georgia. Georgia, meanwhile, moved up one spot to No. 3 in both polls.

Auburn was one of only two teams in the AP poll’s top 10 last week to drop out of the top 10 this week. Texas dropped 13 spots to No. 22 after losing to TCU 33-31.

Clemson and Alabama maintained the AP poll’s top two spots, Georgia passed Florida for the third spot and Notre Dame and Ohio State stayed at No. 5 and No. 6. Miami (FL) and North Carolina jumped into the top 10 at No. 7 and No.8, respectively, as did Penn State and Oklahoma State for the rest of the poll’s top 10.

Auburn remains one of six SEC teams ranked by the AP poll this week, and the Tigers are the fourth-highest among them. Along with Alabama, Georgia and Florida, Tennessee is No. 14, LSU is No. 17 and Texas A&M is No. 21.

Auburn returns to play Saturday when the Tigers host Arkansas, which received 11 points in the AP poll and 35 points in the coaches’ poll.