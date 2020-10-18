Auburn drops out of polls after South Carolina loss

After two losses in three weeks, the Auburn Tigers have dropped out of the polls.

The Tigers are no longer ranked in the AP Poll or the USA Today coaches’ poll after their 29-22 loss at South Carolina. Auburn is now the top team among those receiving votes in the coaches’ poll and the fifth-highest team in that category in the AP poll.

Auburn had risen to No. 7 in the AP poll before losing to Georgia on Oct. 3 and subsequently dropping six spots to No. 13. The next week, the Tigers survived a scare from Arkansas in a 30-28 victory and fell two more spots.

It was a relatively smooth week for the AP poll’s top 10 teams. Clemson and Alabama stayed put at No. 1 and No. 2, and Notre Dame traded spots with Georgia between No. 3 and No. 4 after the Bulldogs lost to the Crimson Tide.

Ohio State and Oklahoma State climbed to No. 5 and No. 6, Texas A&M jumped four spots to No. 7, Penn State and Cincinnati moved up one spot apiece to No. 8 and No. 9, and Florida held firm at No. 10.

North Carolina was the big loser of the week by dropping nine spots to No. 14 after losing to Florida State.