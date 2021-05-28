Auburn duo falls just short in men's doubles final at NCAA Tournament

Auburn came back strong in the second set. The Tigers posted a 3-2 lead in the set before changing shirts in the 92-degree weather. After that, Murgett and Maclean came back from 0-40 to go up 4-2 and eventually win the set 6-2, setting up a third-set tiebreaker for the third time in four matches.

The 10-point tiebreaker set could not have been closer. Neither team could take more than a one-point advantage through an 11-11 tie; the Vols went ahead 12-11 and then were awarded match point, posting a 13-11 tiebreak win.

“It’s been a great week and I’m so proud of us,” Murgett said after the match. “In the middle of the match, after the first set, Coach Bobby said, ‘Don’t have any regrets’ and that really hit hard. We knew we had an hour left.

“We went into the tournament with an open mind. We knew we could beat anyone in the draw, if we played as a unit and played our game on the court.”