Auburn early enrollee cornerback Kamal Hadden enters transfer portal

Auburn cornerback Kamal Hadden confirmed on social media he is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after the rising sophomore joined the team this winter as one of its six early enrollees after signing with the team during the December signing period while defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was interim head coach.

“I would like to start off by saying that I thank God for this opportunity that was [given] to me to further my education and continue to play the game I love. I would like to also thank Coach Harsin and the Auburn family for allowing me an opportunity of a lifetime,” Hadden wrote in part on social media. “After further talks with my family, we have made a decision that it will be in my best interest to enter my name in to the transfer portal to identify a new school and program to help me reach my future goals.