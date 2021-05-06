Auburn early enrollee cornerback Kamal Hadden enters transfer portal

One of Auburn’s newest additions is ready to explore his other options.
Auburn cornerback Kamal Hadden confirmed on social media he is entering the transfer portal. The news comes after the rising sophomore joined the team this winter as one of its six early enrollees after signing with the team during the December signing period while defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was interim head coach.
Hadden becomes the fifth Auburn player to enter the portal since last week. He joins Edge rusher Jaren Handy, defensive tackle Jay Hardy, quarterback Chayil Garnett and safety Chris Thompson Jr.
AL.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported Hadden’s decision.
“I would like to start off by saying that I thank God for this opportunity that was [given] to me to further my education and continue to play the game I love. I would like to also thank Coach Harsin and the Auburn family for allowing me an opportunity of a lifetime,” Hadden wrote in part on social media. “After further talks with my family, we have made a decision that it will be in my best interest to enter my name in to the transfer portal to identify a new school and program to help me reach my future goals.
“Once again thank you to AUBURN UNIVERSITY.”
Hadden was a three-star recruit who joined the Tigers after starting his career at the junior college level with Independence Community College. Independence did not play in 2020, but in 2019 Hadden recorded 21 tackles, eight pass break-ups and three forced fumbles.
The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Hadden was considered the fifth-best JUCO corner per 247 Sports’ composite ratings.
This spring Hadden joined a cornerback room that had plenty of depth, and he appeared to hold his own among the other players. He worked with the second team during spring practice and performed well at the A-Day spring game by recording three tackles and forcing a Tank Bigsby fumble in the first quarter of the scrimmage.
Sophomore cornerback Jaylin Simpson praised Hadden on April 14.
“Oh my gosh, Kamal. Energy, energy, energy,” Simpson said. “I love Kamal, man. He just brings the energy to the table every day. You know, [he’s] very intentional about what he does, loves what he does and it’s just very obvious when you’re out there on the field.”
Hadden’s departure leaves Auburn with Simpson, Roger McCreary, Marco Domio and Trey Elston as the cornerbacks listed on the roster. Rising sophomore Eric Reed Jr. is listed as a safety but spent much of the spring working at corner.
Auburn will also add West Virginia transfer Dreshun Miller and true freshman Armani Diamond this summer.