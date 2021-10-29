Auburn EDGE Derick Hall continues to deliver as part of the Tigers’ pass rush

After watching an early lead slip away in the third quarter against Arkansas, Auburn found itself trailing and needing an answer.
Luckily for the Tigers, junior EDGE Derick Hall provided it.
With the Arkansas offense situated on its own 6-yard line, Hall came off the edge, fought past Arkansas offensive tackle Myron Cunningham and made a beeline toward Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson’s attempt to scramble right was short-lived thanks to Hall, who brought Jefferson down in the end zone and sent the ball rolling backward.
Hall’s sack set the stage for defensive lineman Marcus Harris, who fell on the ball for a Tigers’ touchdown. From there, the Tigers never trailed again on their way to a 38-23 victory.
“Before we got into that drive, that was a goal that we had: to keep them backed up and cause a turnover,” said Hall, who had six tackles and one sack in the victory. “When that opportunity presented itself, I think I took complete advantage of it.”
Hall’s efforts against the Razorbacks were the latest in what’s been a strong junior season. Through seven games, Hall has 31 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks, all of which stand as new career-highs.
Hall’s consistency has been a welcomed sight for an Auburn defense determined to wreak havoc on the opposition. Based on how Hall has played his entire career, those who know him best aren’t expecting anything less.
“He’s a big-time playmaker, and that’s what they do,” said John Archie, Hall’s coach at Gulfport High School in Mississippi. “He makes big-time plays like that. He responds to the pressure. You can always put him in a position like that, and he’s going to make a play.”
Leading by example
Archie first got to see Hall in action when Archie was a Gulfport assistant and Hall was at Bayou View Middle School. Even at Hall’s age, Archie said it was undeniable he was already bigger, longer and faster than everybody else.
Archie took a job at Germantown before returning to Gulfport as the head coach in 2018, Hall’s senior season. By that point, Hall was squarely on the map of college recruiters and opposing coaches thanks to a junior campaign in which he had 34 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Archie recognized Hall’s importance not only as a playmaker but as an upperclassman who could set the tone for his team. Shortly after Archie took over, he told Hall he expected him to lead and take the rest of the team under his wing.
Hall responded not only by being an example to his teammates but by absolutely dominating the competition.
Archie recalled Hall’s tenacity being on full display midway through the year when a 4-1 Gulfport squad hosted undefeated Harrison Central, the Admirals’ crosstown rival. The tension was high at the start of the action, but Hall only needed one play to obliterate the Harrison Central quarterback, force the football loose and help the Admirals take over.
It turned out Hall was only getting started. Archie said Hall ended the night with four sacks, two forced fumbles and a pair of hurries that each led to an interception. Gulfport led 35-0 at halftime on its way to a 42-21 victory.
“He put the team on his back, was a great senior leader, great in the locker room. Kids looked up to him,” Archie said. “A lot of the kids now that are still here have a lot of respect for him when he comes by.”
Hall ended his high school career by recording 83 tackles on a Gulfport team that won 10 games and reached the state playoffs. His performance and his potential led to his selection as an Under Armour All-American, the first in Gulfport program history.
‘A tremendous job’
Hall parlayed his high school success into a spot at Auburn, and he found the field in his very first game against Oregon in 2019. He showed flashes as a true freshman before showing much more consistency in 2020 during a season in which he earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors twice.
The Tigers’ offseason changes meant Hall needed to prove himself to new coaches, but he wasted little time in doing so. Head coach Bryan Harsin said Hall has made his passion for the game very clear as well as his commitment to improving himself.
“He sits in the front row and he takes notes and he pays attention,” Harsin said. “I know he loves playing the game, but I think his work ethic and his approach really stand out. That’s a guy that’s an example for other players on our team of how you’re going to get yourself prepared week in and week out.”
Hall opened 2021 by posting a career-best six tackles against Akron, and he’s only been more productive since then. After recording an impressive five tackles at Penn State, he rose to the occasion two weeks later at LSU by recording eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and one hurry in Auburn’s 24-19 victory.
For teammates like defensive end Colby Wooden, Hall’s role every Saturday is essential.
“Derick has been amazing. I know if I’ve got somebody coming off the edge who is going to get there, it makes my job a whole lot easier to get push inside, especially when I can get one-on-one with the guard,” Wooden said. “He’s done a tremendous job stepping up from last year, pass-rushing, playing the run and all of it.”
Hall has become a quarterback’s worst nightmare, but he hasn’t lost sight of what’s put him in this position.
Not only has Hall maintained his work ethic, but he’s stayed close with his Gulfport community. During the Tigers’ bye week last week, Hall was back in his hometown to watch the Admirals take on D’Iberville on Friday night.
For Archie, seeing someone like Hall succeed at the next level is something truly worth celebrating.
“He’s just a great all-around person to be around. He’s always in a good mood, constantly trying to get better. Really can’t say nothin’ bad about him, you know?” Archie said. “Everyone’s happy to see him when he comes back to visit. He’s just a great kid.