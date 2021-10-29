Auburn EDGE Derick Hall continues to deliver as part of the Tigers’ pass rush

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It turned out Hall was only getting started. Archie said Hall ended the night with four sacks, two forced fumbles and a pair of hurries that each led to an interception. Gulfport led 35-0 at halftime on its way to a 42-21 victory.

“He put the team on his back, was a great senior leader, great in the locker room. Kids looked up to him,” Archie said. “A lot of the kids now that are still here have a lot of respect for him when he comes by.”

Hall ended his high school career by recording 83 tackles on a Gulfport team that won 10 games and reached the state playoffs. His performance and his potential led to his selection as an Under Armour All-American, the first in Gulfport program history.

‘A tremendous job’

Hall parlayed his high school success into a spot at Auburn, and he found the field in his very first game against Oregon in 2019. He showed flashes as a true freshman before showing much more consistency in 2020 during a season in which he earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors twice.

The Tigers’ offseason changes meant Hall needed to prove himself to new coaches, but he wasted little time in doing so. Head coach Bryan Harsin said Hall has made his passion for the game very clear as well as his commitment to improving himself.